View news from other Energy sectors:
1-15 of 3377 results
Petrobras approves settlements to end four individual lawsuits in US Petroleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) has approved the conclusion of settlements to end four individual lawsuits filed before the Federal Court of New York, US.
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
Sevan Marine secures long term framework agreement with ExxonMobil Sevan Marine has entered into a long term framework agreement with ExxonMobil for the provision of services and use of Sevan Marine’s cylindrical hull technology.
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
ADNOC signs 10-year LPG sale deal with Vitol The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has signed a 10-year deal with an independent energy trader Vitol to supply liquid petroleum gas (LPG).
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
Allseas wins offshore pipelay contract for $8.4bn Nord Stream 2 project Switzerland's Allseas has secured offshore pipelay contract from Nord Stream 2 joint venture partners to lay the natural gas pipeline through the Baltic Sea.
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
Chesapeake Utilities initiates natural gas service in Maryland Chesapeake Utilities subsidiary Sandpiper Energy is now delivering natural gas to the Town of Ocean City, Maryland.
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
Enterprise Products Partners signs natural gas processing agreements Enterprise Products Partners has renegotiated and extended an agreement with Ultra Petroleum to process natural gas from Ultra’s production in the Pinedale Field in southwestern Wyoming.
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
WhiteWater Midstream begins construction on Agua Blanca Pipeline in US WhiteWater Midstream has begun construction of the Agua Blanca Pipeline, a Delaware Basin, intrastate natural gas pipeline.
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
Ten facts you may not know about Dakota Access Pipeline project The Dakota Access Pipeline, a 1,172 mile-long underground oil pipeline project in the US, has attracted considerable international attention recently due to its impact on the environment. The $3.78bn project faced opposition from many Native Americans tribes. More than 92% of the pipeline has been already been built but small section to be built under Lake Oahe is now stuck in controversy.
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
MFRI partners with Logstor to bid for East Africa oil pipeline project MFRI (MFRI) has announced that its Perma-Pipe subsidiary has formed a consortium with Danish company Logstor to bid the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project.
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
Panoro Energy signs sale and purchase agreement with BW Energy Gabon Panoro Energy fully-owned subsidiary Pan-Petroleum Gabon signed a definitive Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with BW Energy Gabon (BWEG), a subsidiary of BW Offshore, the global provider of floating production services to the oil and gas industry.
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
Craig International signs global agreement with Shell Craig International has signed a global agreement with energy major, Shell to provide services for equipment stock resale.
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
GE to provide plant-wide technology solution for LNG export facilities in US Venture Global LNG (Venture Global) has selected GE Oil & Gas as a strategic partner to provide a plant-wide technology solution for its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities under development in Louisiana.
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
Senex approves $50m investment in Western Surat gas project Senex Energy has sanctioned its first major investment in the Western Surat Gas Project, committing $50m to a 30 well drilling campaign, with gas production of around 10 TJ/day (~0.6 mmboe p.a.) expected by mid-20181.
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
Skangas to supply LNG to Finland's energy compay Skangas will supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Suomen Teollisuuden Energiapalvelut (STEP), an energy company operating in Suurteollisuuspuisto Industrial Park, Harjavalta, Finland.
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
KCA Deutag secures platform drilling contract Global drilling and engineering contractor KCA Deutag has been awarded a contract extension by Sakhalin Energy Investment Company for platform drilling services on its three platforms offshore Sakhalin Island in Russia.
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News