Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage | News
Search Refinements
Current RefinementsContent TypeNewsSectorOil & GasTransportation & StorageRemove all refinements Date2017 (68)2016 (335)2015 (318)2014 (308)2013 (314)2012 (264)2011 (361)2010 (418)2009 (957)2008 (25)2007 (9)AuthorEBR Staff Writer (3010)CTBR Staff Writer (2)Charity Insight Contributor (1)Bella Swan (1)Byomakesh Biswal (1)A Bhavya (1)Eamonn Hoxey (1)LocationAsia-Pacific (357)Europe (406)Global (5)Middle East and Africa (166)North America (1055)South and Central America (90)

Transportation & Storage News

View news from other Energy sectors:
1-15 of 3377 results
Petrobras approves settlements to end four individual lawsuits in US
Petroleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) has approved the conclusion of settlements to end four individual lawsuits filed before the Federal Court of New York, US.
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
Sevan Marine secures long term framework agreement with ExxonMobil
Sevan Marine has entered into a long term framework agreement with ExxonMobil for the provision of services and use of Sevan Marine’s cylindrical hull technology.
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
ADNOC signs 10-year LPG sale deal with Vitol
By EBR Staff Writer
The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has signed a 10-year deal with an independent energy trader Vitol to supply liquid petroleum gas (LPG).
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
Allseas wins offshore pipelay contract for $8.4bn Nord Stream 2 project
By EBR Staff Writer
Switzerland's Allseas has secured offshore pipelay contract from Nord Stream 2 joint venture partners to lay the natural gas pipeline through the Baltic Sea.
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
Chesapeake Utilities initiates natural gas service in Maryland
Chesapeake Utilities subsidiary Sandpiper Energy is now delivering natural gas to the Town of Ocean City, Maryland.
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
Enterprise Products Partners signs natural gas processing agreements
Enterprise Products Partners has renegotiated and extended an agreement with Ultra Petroleum to process natural gas from Ultra’s production in the Pinedale Field in southwestern Wyoming.
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
WhiteWater Midstream begins construction on Agua Blanca Pipeline in US
WhiteWater Midstream has begun construction of the Agua Blanca Pipeline, a Delaware Basin, intrastate natural gas pipeline.
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
Ten facts you may not know about Dakota Access Pipeline project
By Byomakesh Biswal
The Dakota Access Pipeline, a 1,172 mile-long underground oil pipeline project in the US, has attracted considerable international attention recently due to its impact on the environment. The $3.78bn project faced opposition from many Native Americans tribes. More than 92% of the pipeline has been already been built but small section to be built under Lake Oahe is now stuck in controversy.
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
MFRI partners with Logstor to bid for East Africa oil pipeline project
MFRI (MFRI) has announced that its Perma-Pipe subsidiary has formed a consortium with Danish company Logstor to bid the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project.
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
Panoro Energy signs sale and purchase agreement with BW Energy Gabon
Panoro Energy fully-owned subsidiary Pan-Petroleum Gabon signed a definitive Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with BW Energy Gabon (BWEG), a subsidiary of BW Offshore, the global provider of floating production services to the oil and gas industry.
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
Craig International signs global agreement with Shell
Craig International has signed a global agreement with energy major, Shell to provide services for equipment stock resale.
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
GE to provide plant-wide technology solution for LNG export facilities in US
Venture Global LNG (Venture Global) has selected GE Oil & Gas as a strategic partner to provide a plant-wide technology solution for its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities under development in Louisiana.
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
Senex approves $50m investment in Western Surat gas project
Senex Energy has sanctioned its first major investment in the Western Surat Gas Project, committing $50m to a 30 well drilling campaign, with gas production of around 10 TJ/day (~0.6 mmboe p.a.) expected by mid-20181.
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
Skangas to supply LNG to Finland's energy compay
Skangas will supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Suomen Teollisuuden Energiapalvelut (STEP), an energy company operating in Suurteollisuuspuisto Industrial Park, Harjavalta, Finland.
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
KCA Deutag secures platform drilling contract
Global drilling and engineering contractor KCA Deutag has been awarded a contract extension by Sakhalin Energy Investment Company for platform drilling services on its three platforms offshore Sakhalin Island in Russia.
Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > News
1-15 of 3377 results

In The Spotlight

Woodside, GE to support use of LNG as fuel in Western Australia
Oiltanking MOGS to develop crude oil storage terminal in Saldanha Bay
Petrobras approves settlements to end four individual lawsuits in US
Sevan Marine secures long term framework agreement with ExxonMobil
ADNOC signs 10-year LPG sale deal with Vitol

Suppliers Directory

CONTAINEX - Create Space with Modules and Containers CONTAINEX is the leading supplier of portable cabins and mobile space solutions throughout Europe, with more than 30 years experience in the mobile space solutions trade. In addition to modular buildings of portable and sanitary cabins our product range also includes storage containers as well as new and second hand ISO shipping containers. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Check-All Valve - In-Line, Spring Loaded Check Valves Check-All Valve Mfg. Co. makes a complete line of in-line spring-loaded piston-type check valves. Many series are available which provide check valves for practically every service application. All valves are available with metal-to-metal or soft seats. Sizes range from 1/8 NPT to 20 inch flanged connections. Pressure ratings are available from full vacuum to 10,000 PSI. Special materials are available and you can choose from a wide range of spring settings for all the valves. CE/PED Compliant, CRN Registered, ISO 9001 Certified. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers The Verder Group – Experts of Industrial Pumping Solutions and Sophisticated Quality Control Initially created as a family-run business in the Netherlands, the Verder Group has evolved into a solid global presence over the last 55 years. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

In Transportation & Storage

Transportation & Storage Intelligence



About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.