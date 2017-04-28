Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
2017 Delivers Increase in Pigging and Plugging Scopes at Jee

Published 28 April 2017

Jee Ltd’s pigging and plugging division has had an excellent Q1 of 2017 with 11 new projects awarded by six different clients across Europe, Africa and South East Asia. The new projects, nine of which relate to pigging and two to plugging projects, are being delivered alongside eight contracts continuing from 2016.

Sitting within Jee’s core engineering capabilities, the new 2017 scopes cover the full asset lifecycle from new projects to decommissioning pigging scopes and range from:

  • Feasibility and concept studies for “unpiggable” or challenging pipelines and plugging operations
  • Technical assurance of complex ILI campaigns including subsea launch/receipt, multi-diameter pipelines and bi-directional inspections
  • Technical assurance of plugging operations for topside valve change-outs
  • Site execution work overseeing pigging and inspection operations

Paul Otway, Jee’s Head of Pigging, said: “2016 was a good year for Jee’s pigging and plugging discipline, but this year has already started at pace. We are very excited to see where the rest of 2017 will take us, especially given the diversity of projects underway and on the horizon for existing and new clients.”

Reflecting on the turbulence of the industry over the past two years, Mr Otway continues: “This time last year, inspection scopes were being deferred, increasing operational risk and the likelihood of a failure. It is encouraging to see a significant increase in the number of pigging and plugging scopes being considered and undertaken by operators, both in the North Sea and further afield, reflecting a more positive outlook across the industry.”

Jee has a long and successful track record of undertaking pigging and plugging related projects for clients around the world. From feasibility studies, through concept development to execution, Jee offers niche engineering support and project management  for pigging and plugging operations. Jee’s engineers are frequently involved in troubleshooting stuck pigs and isolation plugs, tool selection, testing and development, risk assessments and technical assurance. Focussed on reducing risk and maximising the probability of a successful operation, Jee consistently receives excellent feedback from operators who praise the level of detail in their documentation that helps projects run smoothly during execution.

Contact engineering@jee.co.uk or visit www.jee.co.uk to learn more about Jee’s services or to discuss your requirements.



Source: Company Press Release

