Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

4 AM Midstream buys US midstream assets from White Star Petroleum

EBR Staff Writer Published 16 August 2017

4 AM Midstream has acquired midstream oil and gas gathering assets from White Star Petroleum for an undisclosed sum.

The purchased assets, which are situated in central Oklahoma, will distribute oil and gas from White Star and neighboring production companies to major markets. 

The assets comprised of 253 miles of gas gathering pipelines, including 26 miles of high pressure lines and 214 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines.

4 AM Midstream CEO Aubrey Harper said: "The acquisition of White Star's midstream assets is the first phase of our overall strategy for Central and Western Oklahoma. The system was built to accommodate a substantial drilling and production program in the Mississippi Lime play.

“4 AM has identified an opportunity to leverage this asset to additionally provide gathering services to producers in the fast-growing STACK basin in Oklahoma who are currently trucking their production.”

Virgo Investment Group has supported 4 AM to acquire these midstream assets.

Virgo Investment Group partner Eli Aheto said: "We are pleased to work with White Star to enable their growth goals and to provide a creative capital solution to the 4 AM team as they seek to provide gathering and processing services to Mississippi Lime and STACK producers."  

White Star Petroleum offers oil and natural gas exploration and production services, while 4 AM provides gathering and processing services to oil and gas producers.

4 AM is also engaged in the acquisition, development and operating of oil and gas pipeline assets.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2017> August

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Pipelines
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.