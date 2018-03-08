ABB to automate and electrify NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG project

NextDecade has given an order to ABB to provide an integrated automation and electrical solution for its Rio Grande LNG project in South Texas.

The automation of plant control systems will optimize plant performance and efficiency, representing a logical extension of NextDecade's low cost, lower risk development strategy in combination with Rio Grande LNG's optimal South Texas location.

NextDecade president & CEO Matt Schatzman said: "This agreement enables NextDecade to drive higher capital efficiencies through a unique, integrated approach among ABB, CB&I – NextDecade's EPC contractor – and the NextDecade team via automation and electrical systems.

"NextDecade expects ABB's solutions to reduce the schedule, equipment footprint, and cost of our Rio Grande LNG facility, while providing greater operational flexibility."

ABB Americas region president Greg Scheu said: "Partnering with ABB not only provides a fully integrated automation and electrical solution, but also ABB Ability, our integrated digital solutions offering. ABB Ability gives customers access to best-practice benchmarking, and transparency into operations, to improve operational performance, efficiency and productivity.

"Our deep domain expertise, coupled with our history of innovation and collaboration with industry, will deliver a step change in operating efficiencies and improved throughput for NextDecade. Together, ABB, CB&I and NextDecade are helping to transform the growing LNG market in the U.S."

ABB's major projects execution center in Houston leads the industry in combined automation and electrical projects designed to deliver higher value for its customers globally. This world-class project delivery model will be fully deployed on NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG project.

Rio Grande LNG is a proposed 27 mtpa LNG export facility to be located on a 984-acre site on the Brownsville Ship Channel in South Texas and will be constructed in phases timed to meet market demand.

The approximately 137-mile proposed Rio Bravo Pipeline will supply the facility with its feedgas, connecting it to the Agua Dulce natural gas supply area. Rio Grande LNG is currently in the advanced stages of the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) review and permitting process.

Source: Company Press Release