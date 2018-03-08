Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

ABB to automate and electrify NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG project

Published 08 March 2018

NextDecade has given an order to ABB to provide an integrated automation and electrical solution for its Rio Grande LNG project in South Texas.

The automation of plant control systems will optimize plant performance and efficiency, representing a logical extension of NextDecade's low cost, lower risk development strategy in combination with Rio Grande LNG's optimal South Texas location.

NextDecade president & CEO Matt Schatzman said: "This agreement enables NextDecade to drive higher capital efficiencies through a unique, integrated approach among ABB, CB&I – NextDecade's EPC contractor – and the NextDecade team via automation and electrical systems.

"NextDecade expects ABB's solutions to reduce the schedule, equipment footprint, and cost of our Rio Grande LNG facility, while providing greater operational flexibility."

ABB Americas region president Greg Scheu said: "Partnering with ABB not only provides a fully integrated automation and electrical solution, but also ABB Ability, our integrated digital solutions offering. ABB Ability gives customers access to best-practice benchmarking, and transparency into operations, to improve operational performance, efficiency and productivity.

"Our deep domain expertise, coupled with our history of innovation and collaboration with industry, will deliver a step change in operating efficiencies and improved throughput for NextDecade. Together, ABB, CB&I and NextDecade are helping to transform the growing LNG market in the U.S."

ABB's major projects execution center in Houston leads the industry in combined automation and electrical projects designed to deliver higher value for its customers globally. This world-class project delivery model will be fully deployed on NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG project.

Rio Grande LNG is a proposed 27 mtpa LNG export facility to be located on a 984-acre site on the Brownsville Ship Channel in South Texas and will be constructed in phases timed to meet market demand.

The approximately 137-mile proposed Rio Bravo Pipeline will supply the facility with its feedgas, connecting it to the Agua Dulce natural gas supply area. Rio Grande LNG is currently in the advanced stages of the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) review and permitting process.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> LNG Terminals
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.