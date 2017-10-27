Aker Solutions boosts LNG capabilities to meet demand

Aker Solutions is strengthening its liquefied natural gas capabilities to capitalize on an expected increase in global demand for the fuel as energy companies transition to a low-carbon future.

Aker Solutions has hired four leading specialists with extensive experience from executing more than 30 LNG projects globally. Their know-how ties in with the company’s expertise in subsea, gas compression and floating facility design.

“Strengthening our gas team with this top industry talent extends our reach in a sector where we see great potential,” said Executive Vice President Knut Nyborg, who heads Aker Solutions’ front end delivery center.

Demand for gas is expected to outpace oil and coal over the next 20 years, with LNG consumption more than doubling, as the world increasingly moves to low-carbon energy.

“We’re now in a strong position to develop cost-effective integrated gas solutions from reservoir to market, providing our customers the solutions they need to develop these new and often complex gas projects,” said Nyborg.

The additions to Aker Solutions’ LNG and gas processing team strengthen the company’s ability to integrate the various phases of an offshore gas development from early feasibility studies to delivery, unlocking value and bringing efficiencies across an entire project.

Aker Solutions has a long history in LNG and gas processing, technology and projects. It began with the development in the 1970s of the first spherical tanks to ship the fuel and includes the engineering of a number of liquefaction projects and design of regasification terminals.

Today Aker Solutions is involved in a number of LNG projects around the world, including a liquefaction facility in the U.S. and a floating LNG facility in West Africa. The company is also a leader in subsea production, processing and transportation of gas.

In 2015, Aker Solutions delivered the world’s first subsea gas compression system for the Åsgard field offshore Norway.

The new London-based team is part of the company’s front end group, which provides early-phase engineering and consultancy services for energy projects.

Source: Company Press Release