Aker Solutions boosts LNG capabilities to meet demand

Published 27 October 2017

Aker Solutions is strengthening its liquefied natural gas capabilities to capitalize on an expected increase in global demand for the fuel as energy companies transition to a low-carbon future.

Aker Solutions has hired four leading specialists with extensive experience from executing more than 30 LNG projects globally. Their know-how ties in with the company’s expertise in subsea, gas compression and floating facility design.

“Strengthening our gas team with this top industry talent extends our reach in a sector where we see great potential,” said Executive Vice President Knut Nyborg, who heads Aker Solutions’ front end delivery center.

Demand for gas is expected to outpace oil and coal over the next 20 years, with LNG consumption more than doubling, as the world increasingly moves to low-carbon energy.

“We’re now in a strong position to develop cost-effective integrated gas solutions from reservoir to market, providing our customers the solutions they need to develop these new and often complex gas projects,” said Nyborg.

The additions to Aker Solutions’ LNG and gas processing team strengthen the company’s ability to integrate the various phases of an offshore gas development from early feasibility studies to delivery, unlocking value and bringing efficiencies across an entire project.

Aker Solutions has a long history in LNG and gas processing, technology and projects. It began with the development in the 1970s of the first spherical tanks to ship the fuel and includes the engineering of a number of liquefaction projects and design of regasification terminals.

Today Aker Solutions is involved in a number of LNG projects around the world, including a liquefaction facility in the U.S. and a floating LNG facility in West Africa. The company is also a leader in subsea production, processing and transportation of gas.

In 2015, Aker Solutions delivered the world’s first subsea gas compression system for the Åsgard field offshore Norway.

The new London-based team is part of the company’s front end group, which provides early-phase engineering and consultancy services for energy projects.



Source: Company Press Release

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

