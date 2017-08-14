Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Andeavor to go ahead with crude oil gathering pipeline project in Delaware Basin

EBR Staff Writer Published 14 August 2017

Andeavor says that it is all set to launch the development of the Conan Crude Oil Gathering Pipeline system in the Delaware Basin with an investment of around $225m.

The Texas-based petroleum refining company has secured sufficient commitments from third party shippers to guarantee construction of the pipeline system.

According to Andeavor, the Conan crude oil gathering pipeline system will be of nearly 209kms. It will source crude oil from Lea County in New Mexico and Loving County in Texas and transport it to a terminal to be built in Loving County.

The Loving County terminal will comprise gathering system which will interconnect with long-haul pipeline carriers.

During the initial phase of the Conan Crude Oil Gathering Pipeline system, the capacity will be nearly 250,000 barrels per day. It is expected that further expansions of the pipeline system could boost the daily capacity to 500,000 barrels.

Andeavor says that it will allocate nearly $75m for the first phase of the gathering system in 2017.

The pipeline system is planned to enter commercial service in mid-2018.

Andeavor, which is an independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products, is the new name of Tesoro since 1 August following its acquisition of Western Refining for $4.1bn.

The merger of Tesoro and Western Refining to create Andeavor has resulted in the combined company to have ten refineries with a refining capacity of around 1.2 million BPD.

Andeavor employs over 13,000 employees with operations across 18 US states. It has over 3,000 retail sites and more than 46 million barrels of storage capacity.

In July, Andeavor had agreed for terminaling and transportation services in Mexico with with Petróleos Mexicanos.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2017> August

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Pipelines
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers The Verder Group – Experts of Industrial Pumping Solutions and Sophisticated Quality Control Initially created as a family-run business in the Netherlands, the Verder Group has evolved into a solid global presence over the last 55 years. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.