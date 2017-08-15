API welcomes court action turning back challenge to LNG exports from Freeport facility

API welcomed the decision by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals to reject arguments made in opposition to the Department of Energy’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) export authorization granted to the Freeport LNG terminal on Quintana Island, Texas, and affirm a predictable and reasonable permitting process for additional LNG export facilities across the country.

“Increased natural gas exports will create jobs and increase the energy security for our nation and our allies throughout the world,” said API Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Marty Durbin. “The court’s action today to deny the petition for review of Freeport LNG’s export authorization is great news for other planned LNG export projects around the country. Moving forward, we must put in place smart, common-sense regulations that will continue to drive innovations in technology that will increase opportunities for American LNG throughout the world.”

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported earlier this month that the U.S. exported more natural gas than it imported in three of the first five months of this year – February, April and May – which is historic since the U.S. has been a net importer (on an average annual basis) for nearly 60 years. In addition, EIA projects that the U.S. will be a net natural gas exporter for the year in 2017.

“Expanding U.S. LNG exports is great news for U.S. trade, American jobs, reducing global emissions and growing state and local economies – and for domestic natural gas production, as clean-burning U.S. natural gas increasingly expands to global markets,” said Durbin. “We are pleased with the progress the nation is making on LNG exports, and we will continue working with the administration and leaders in Congress who are ready to accelerate America’s growth as an energy superpower by streamlining the permitting process and opening the doors to free trade.”

API welcomed final approval by the Department of Energy for exports of LNG from the Freeport LNG terminal to non-Free Trade Agreement countries in 2014.

Source: Company Press Release