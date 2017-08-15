Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

API welcomes court action turning back challenge to LNG exports from Freeport facility

Published 15 August 2017

API welcomed the decision by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals to reject arguments made in opposition to the Department of Energy’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) export authorization granted to the Freeport LNG terminal on Quintana Island, Texas, and affirm a predictable and reasonable permitting process for additional LNG export facilities across the country.

“Increased natural gas exports will create jobs and increase the energy security for our nation and our allies throughout the world,” said API Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Marty Durbin. “The court’s action today to deny the petition for review of Freeport LNG’s export authorization is great news for other planned LNG export projects around the country. Moving forward, we must put in place smart, common-sense regulations that will continue to drive innovations in technology that will increase opportunities for American LNG throughout the world.”

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported earlier this month that the U.S. exported more natural gas than it imported in three of the first five months of this year – February, April and May – which is historic since the U.S. has been a net importer (on an average annual basis) for nearly 60 years. In addition, EIA projects that the U.S. will be a net natural gas exporter for the year in 2017. 

“Expanding U.S. LNG exports is great news for U.S. trade, American jobs, reducing global emissions and growing state and local economies – and for domestic natural gas production, as clean-burning U.S. natural gas increasingly expands to global markets,” said Durbin. “We are pleased with the progress the nation is making on LNG exports, and we will continue working with the administration and leaders in Congress who are ready to accelerate America’s growth as an energy superpower by streamlining the permitting process and opening the doors to free trade.”

API welcomed final approval by the Department of Energy for exports of LNG from the Freeport LNG terminal to non-Free Trade Agreement countries in 2014.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2017> August

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Gas
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> LNG Terminals
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Tankers
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.