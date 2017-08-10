Australia’s AGL selects Crib Point as preferable site for gas import jetty and pipeline

Australian energy developer AGL Energy has selected Crib Point or Western Port in Victoria as the preferable site for a gas import jetty and pipeline.

The new gas import jetty and pipeline is being built at the Crib Point to enhance energy security and supply for customers in south eastern Australia.

Crib Point has been selected to serve customers in Victoria, which is claimed to be Australia’s largest gas market.

The preferred site will also take advantage of the existing pipeline network, industrial port facility and associated infrastructure.

AGL will work with the relevant stakeholders, including government authorities and the Western Port community, to complete feasibility studies on the proposed site.

AGL executive general manager Richard Wrightson said: “We look forward to ongoing consultation with the local community to answer their questions and proceed towards a formal application to the Victorian Government.

“This project will enable access to the world market for gas, injecting some much-needed competition into the Australian market and help ease the tight gas supply.

“If all goes to plan, AGL would invest roughly $250m, commence construction in 2019 and bring the terminal into operation by 2020/21.”

In June, AGL announced plans to build a 210MW gas-fired power plant with an investment of $223m near Adelaide in South Australia.

The new Barker Inlet Power Station will be built based on reciprocating engine technology, and will come alongside the company’s Torrens Island Power Station.

AGL offers gas, electricity, solar PV and related products and services to around 3.6 million customers across Australia.

The firm’s power generation portfolio is comprised of base, peaking and intermediate generation plants, as well as renewable sources such as hydro, wind, landfill gas, solar and biomass.