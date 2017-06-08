Australia's Northern Territory Approves Start Of $600Million Gas Pipeline
The government of Australia's Northern Territory has given the go-ahead to start building an A$800 million ($600 million) gas pipeline that could help ease a shortage of the commodity in the country's east.
Source: http://af.reuters.com/article/energyOilNews/idAFL3N1J522U
