Australia's Northern Territory Approves Start Of $600Million Gas Pipeline

Published 08 June 2017

The government of Australia's Northern Territory has given the go-ahead to start building an A$800 million ($600 million) gas pipeline that could help ease a shortage of the commodity in the country's east.



Source: http://af.reuters.com/article/energyOilNews/idAFL3N1J522U

