Transportation & Storage News

Avangrid sells gas storage business Enstor Gas to ArcLight Capital affiliate

Published 02 May 2018

Avangrid said that its subsidiary Avangrid Renewables has completed the sale of its gas storage business Enstor Gas to an affiliate of ArcLight Capital Partners.

Enstor Gas, based in Houston, Texas, owns and operates natural gas storage facilities in the Gulf Coast and Southwest regions of the United States with a total storage capacity of 88.5 Bcf and a net working gas storage capacity of 67.5 Bcf.

ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC, is a Boston-based private equity firm focused on energy infrastructure investments. Going forward, Enstor Gas will operate as an ArcLight portfolio company, and its contact information will remain unchanged.

Avangrid CEO James P. Torgerson said: “The sale of our gas storage business reflects our decision, based on our recently completed strategic review, that AVANGRID will maintain its focus on its core utility and renewables businesses.

“I wish to thank the hard-working team at Enstor Gas for their many contributions to AVANGRID, and I wish them well in the future.”

In March, AVANGRID separately announced that Avangrid Renewables Holdings had completed the sale of Enstor Energy Services, LLC, its gas trading business, to a subsidiary of Castleton Commodities International LLC.

Source: Company Press Release.

