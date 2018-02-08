Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Avant Energy to invest $200m in Mexican midstream assets

Published 08 February 2018

Avant Energy said that it will build a network of terminals to supply refined petroleum products from the Port of Altamira, Tamaulipas to the Bajio region of North-Central Mexico.

The network will be known as "SUPERA" (Suministro de Petroliferos Altamira–Bajio).

Avant Energy is a Mexican company focused on the development, construction and operation of energy infrastructure for the oil, natural gas, refined products and power sectors, and is working on this development with US logistics group Savage Companies ("Savage") and rail operator Kansas City Southern de México ("KCSM") as strategic partners.

The SUPERA network will provide an efficient logistics solution for companies to supply refined products from the USA to several cities in the Bajio region. Initially the network will consist of a marine terminal and an inland terminal developed simultaneously and involving an investment in the order of USD$200 million.

The marine terminal will be located in the Port of Altamira. It will be capable of unloading Panamax size vessels and providing storage for up to 1.2 million barrels of refined products. The terminal will be operated by Savage and will facilitate rail access to the Bajio region via an interconnection with the existing KCSM railroad. Key port facilities and regulatory permits have been obtained.

The initial inland terminal will comprise a storage and dispatch facility in Queretaro with direct connection to the KCSM system. This terminal is being designed to receive unit trains with storage capacity of 450,000 barrels. Both the marine terminal and the inland storage facility are expected to commence construction during 3Q 2018, and start commercial operation before the end of 2019.

Avant Energy CEO Luis Farias said: "We are proud to develop this unique infrastructure network that provides superior logistics solutions to connect the high growth Bajio region with the U.S. Gulf Coast, the largest and most efficient market in the world for refined products.

"The energy reform has allowed new players such as Avant Energy to participate in open markets, which will allow increased efficiencies to the supply chain and ultimately benefit the consumer." 

Savage president and CEO Kirk Aubry said: "This network will open the door to more efficient supply and transportation of refined petroleum products from U.S. refiners into Mexico's North-Central region, where it is needed.

"We're pleased to partner with Avant Energy and Kansas City Southern de México in this important project to help ensure safe, reliable and affordable service for our customers."

Kansas City Southern president and CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer said: "We're committed to supporting this significant project.

"It's aligned with our strategy to increase the volume, velocity and value of the commodities we move."



Source: Company Press Release

