Black & Veatch delivers floating LNG storage and regasification barge to Exmar

Black & Veatch said that it has completed construction and delivery of a 600MMSCFD capacity regasification system for the world’s first barge-based floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) regasification and storage unit.

The company partnered with Wison Offshore & Marine Ltd. to provide engineering and procurement for the topside regasification unit.

The barge-based floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) was delivered in December from Wison’s shipyard in Nantong, China, for global oil and gas shipper Exmar.

Black & Veatch Floating Oil & Gas Solutions senior vice president and managing director Bob Germinder said: “This is the first FSRU barge to complete construction, and enables Exmar to meet rising global demand for flexible, mid-sized LNG import solutions.

“Our more than 50 years of experience with LNG enables the implementation of the most innovative practices in these cutting-edge projects, further proving the commercial viability of producing LNG offshore.”

Black & Veatch designed the topside units for the FSRU, including boil-off gas handling, LNG vaporization and natural gas metering, procured all topside equipment and instruments and provided support during the construction phase.

The FSRU contains 25,000 m3 of LNG storage and uses Shell & Tube vaporizers to provide a maximum sendout rate of 600 MMSCFD. Once the FSRU is mobilized, Black & Veatch will support Exmar to complete the final commissioning and start-up of the unit.

Source: Company Press Release