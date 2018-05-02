Black & Veatch’s PRICO Technology selected for BP's oil and gas project in West Africa

Black & Veatch’s patented PRICO technology has been selected for a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) technology to support the BP’s field development in West Africa.

Known for its competitive performance in FLNG developments, Black & Veatch is teaming with Keppel Shipyard Limited (Keppel Shipyard) to convert a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, the Gimi, into a floating liquefaction facility.

This project continues the close partnership between Keppel Shipyard and Golar LNG (Golar). Black & Veatch has grown its relationship with Golar since 2011, going from concept to front-end design to design and delivery of FLNG vessel conversions. In 2014, Golar awarded the EPC contract to Keppel Shipyard and Black & Veatch to convert the Hilli Episeyo, a 125,000 cubic meter LNG carrier, to an FLNGV.

FLNG solutions can be a cost-effective and faster-delivering alternative to traditional onshore facilities, which is particularly crucial in natural gas’ current low-price environment. Successful commissioning of the FLNG Hilli Episeyo offshore Cameroon will also support market confidence in converted FLNG solutions.

“This partnership with Golar and Keppel is a direct reflection of the industry experience, leadership and value that Black & Veatch brings to complex offshore conversion projects. FLNG can help fill the world’s growing demand for energy by offering a faster, more cost-effective solution,” said Bob Germinder, Black & Veatch Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Floating Oil & Gas Solutions.

“Black & Veatch’s PRICO® technology continues to allow us to provide competitive liquefaction solutions to our clients who are looking to develop and monetize their natural gas assets,” said Iain Ross, Golar CEO.

BP holds a majority interest and operatorship in the Greater Tortue/Ahmeyin project development located offshore of Mauritania and Senegal. Proceeding with front end engineering and design (FEED) on the provision of the Gimi FLNG vessel will support Phase 1A of BP’s development plans for the region, which also includes development of a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit. The vessel conversion is contingent on Project FID by BP, expected end 2018.

The work scope for Keppel Shipyard and Black & Veatch to convert the Gimi is similar to that of the Golar Hilli Episeyo. Black & Veatch will provide its licensed PRICO® liquefaction technology and global engineering and procurement capabilities while Keppel Shipyard will provide the marine systems and all of the conversion-related construction services.

Source: Company Press Release