Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Black & Veatch’s PRICO Technology selected for BP's oil and gas project in West Africa

Published 02 May 2018

Black & Veatch’s patented PRICO technology has been selected for a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) technology to support the BP’s field development in West Africa.

Known for its competitive performance in FLNG developments, Black & Veatch is teaming with Keppel Shipyard Limited (Keppel Shipyard) to convert a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, the Gimi, into a floating liquefaction facility.

This project continues the close partnership between Keppel Shipyard and Golar LNG (Golar). Black & Veatch has grown its relationship with Golar since 2011, going from concept to front-end design to design and delivery of FLNG vessel conversions. In 2014, Golar awarded the EPC contract to Keppel Shipyard and Black & Veatch to convert the Hilli Episeyo, a 125,000 cubic meter LNG carrier, to an FLNGV.

FLNG solutions can be a cost-effective and faster-delivering alternative to traditional onshore facilities, which is particularly crucial in natural gas’ current low-price environment. Successful commissioning of the FLNG Hilli Episeyo offshore Cameroon will also support market confidence in converted FLNG solutions.

“This partnership with Golar and Keppel is a direct reflection of the industry experience, leadership and value that Black & Veatch brings to complex offshore conversion projects. FLNG can help fill the world’s growing demand for energy by offering a faster, more cost-effective solution,” said Bob Germinder, Black & Veatch Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Floating Oil & Gas Solutions.

“Black & Veatch’s PRICO® technology continues to allow us to provide competitive liquefaction solutions to our clients who are looking to develop and monetize their natural gas assets,” said Iain Ross, Golar CEO.

BP holds a majority interest and operatorship in the Greater Tortue/Ahmeyin project development located offshore of Mauritania and Senegal. Proceeding with front end engineering and design (FEED) on the provision of the Gimi FLNG vessel will support Phase 1A of BP’s development plans for the region, which also includes development of a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit. The vessel conversion is contingent on Project FID by BP, expected end 2018.

The work scope for Keppel Shipyard and Black & Veatch to convert the Gimi is similar to that of the Golar Hilli Episeyo. Black & Veatch will provide its licensed PRICO® liquefaction technology and global engineering and procurement capabilities while Keppel Shipyard will provide the marine systems and all of the conversion-related construction services.

 

Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2018> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> LNG Terminals
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.