Bourbon awarded pipelay EPCI contract for Hylia project in Gabon

Published 14 February 2017

Bourbon announces its first pipelay contract awarded by Total Gabon for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of 25 km of 6” rigid pipeline as part of the Hylia Water Injection Project using Zap-Lok technology.

This award reflects Bourbon's capacity to offer integrated services and light turnkey projects to major oil & gas companies.

For the execution of this contract, Bourbon is subcontracting key suppliers, mainly Cortez Subsea, for pipelay equipment and Wood Group for the pipeline design and pipelay engineering. Operations are scheduled to start in Q2 2017 offshore Gabon with an MPSV from the Bourbon Evolution 800 series. ROV services and a PSV, all provided by Bourbon, will also support survey and air diving operations for spool and riser installation.

“We are very proud of the trust that Total has placed in us for this first pipelay EPCI contract. Such a comprehensive project allows BOURBON and its Gabonese partners to demonstrate our capacity to bring the best integrated services and cost-effective solutions to our clients”, commented Patrick Belenfant, Bourbon’s Senior VP Subsea Services.



Source: Company Press Release

