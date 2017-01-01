Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

BP signs 20-year LNG supply contract with Thailand's PTT

EBR Staff Writer Published 30 December 2016

BP and PTT have signed a sale and purchase deal spanning 20 years where in the British oil and gas firm will deliver nearly one million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) yearly to the latter in Thailand.

The financial aspects of the LNG supply contract were not disclosed by the parties.

BP’s supply of LNG to PTT is set to begin next year, and sourced from its diverse LNG portfolio that includes the Texas located Freeport LNG Project where it has a liquefaction tolling agreement for an LNG capacity of more than 4.4 mtpa.

BP Integrated Supply and Trading CEO Paul Reed said: “BP is pleased to conclude this LNG sale and purchase agreement with PTT, with whom we have a longstanding relationship.  Thailand has become a significant LNG market and this agreement with PTT further demonstrates our LNG supply capability in the region.”

Listed on the Thai Stock Exchange, PTT operates in the petroleum, petrochemicals, power generation and coal sectors.

The Freeport LNG Project, which is also expected to provide LNG for PTT, is currently in the development stage with production slated to begin in 2018.

Elsewhere in Africa, in October, BP agreed to buy 100% of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced by the Coral South Floating LNG facility which is expected to be installed offshore Mozambique and operated by Eni East Africa (EEA).

The LNG purchase deal BP has entered into is also for 20 years and the financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

BP is expected to use the purchased LNG from the offshore Mozambique project to meet its supply commitments worldwide.

It has presence in numerous LNG producing regions globally besides having stakes in LNG projects across Indonesia, UAE, Australia, Egypt, Angola and Trinidad.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> LNG Terminals
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers CONTAINEX - A WALTER GROUP Company CONTAINEX is the leading supplier of portable cabins and mobile space solutions throughout Europe, with more than 30 years experience in the mobile space solutions trade. In addition to modular buildings of portable and sanitary cabins our product range also includes storage containers as well as new and second hand ISO shipping containers. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Check-All Valve - In-Line, Spring Loaded Check Valves Check-All Valve Mfg. Co. makes a complete line of in-line spring-loaded piston-type check valves. Many series are available which provide check valves for practically every service application. All valves are available with metal-to-metal or soft seats. Sizes range from 1/8 NPT to 20 inch flanged connections. Pressure ratings are available from full vacuum to 10,000 PSI. Special materials are available and you can choose from a wide range of spring settings for all the valves. CE/PED Compliant, CRN Registered, ISO 9001 Certified. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers WRT bv - Additives for Fuel, Lubricant and Crude Oil Treatment Since 1985, WRT has been a leading additive technology and services provider in the fuel industry. We develop, manufacture, blend and supply fuel additives that improve the quality, performance, handling and safety of crude oil, biofuels and petroleum products. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.