Bridgetex Pipeline plans pipeline capacity expansion project

BridgeTex Pipeline Company, owned 50/50 by Magellan Midstream Partners and Plains All American Pipeline, is expanding the BridgeTex pipeline's current capacity from the Permian Basin of 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) to a new capacity of approximately 400,000 bpd.

The expanded capacity is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2017 following enhancements to existing pumps and related equipment.

The 20-inch BridgeTex pipeline system currently transports Permian Basin crude oil from Colorado City, Texas to the Houston Gulf Coast area.

Beginning early in the second quarter of this year, a newly-constructed origin point at Bryan, Texas, which is located 100 miles northwest of Houston, also will begin operations to accept shipments from the Eaglebine region for delivery to Houston.

Source: Company Press Release