British Columbia gives environmental clearance for $5bn Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Kinder Morgan Canada has received Environmental Assessment (EA) Certificate from British Columbia for the Trans Mountain crude-oil pipeline expansion project.

The company said that it has recieved environmental certificate from the Environmental Assessment Office for the project, subject to 37 Conditions.

Estimated to cost approximately C$6.8bn ($5.1bn), the project involves expansion of the existing Trans Mountain pipeline system between Edmonton, Alberta, and Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada.

The expansion project has already secured approval from the Canada's energy regulator the National Energy Board (NEB) and the Government of Canada.

British Columbia Environment Minister Mary Polak and British Columbia Natural Gas Development Minister Rich Coleman said in a joint statement: “The Environmental Assessment Office recommended 37 new conditions be attached, to address concerns raised by communities and Aboriginal groups during its consultation.

“The conditions we have attached will make sure ongoing consultation with First Nations occurs and also provides further protection of wetlands, wildlife habitat and caribou and grizzly populations.

“They are all legally enforceable, and will help to minimize or avoid altogether potential issues within areas of provincial interest.”

Kinder Morgan now plans to make final investment decision for the project with construction scheduled to commence in September 2017.

Upon commissioning in late 2019, the pipeline expansion project is expected to increase the existing pipeline’s capacity from 300,000 barrels of oil a day (bod) to 890,000bod.

In addition to creating employ 15,000 jobs people during the construction phase, the pipeline expansion is expected to employ 37,000 people annually during operations.

Image: The pipeline expansion project in Canada is expected to increase the existing pipeline’s capacity. Photo: courtesy of supakitmod/ FreeDigitalPhotos.net.