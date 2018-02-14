Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Caliche starts construction on NGL storage project in Texas

EBR Staff Writer Published 14 February 2018

Coastal Caverns, a subsidiary of Caliche Development Partners has started construction of a brine pond as part of the Caliche Coastal natural gas liquid (NGL) storage project in Beaumont, Texas.

The brine pond has been designed to support the company’s first ethylene storage cavern, which can hold up to 600 million pounds of ethylene.

As per a contract signed in January, Mason Construction is undertaking the construction work. The target date of completion of the work is July 2018.

Caliche plans to bring the ethylene storage cavern on stream in the third quarter this year with an aim to provide 600,000lbs/hr of deliverability to ethylene pipelines from multiple areas.

Mason Construction has also been given a contract for the foundation work for the main storage facility site. The construction company is likely to mobilize crews during this month for this purpose.

Caliche Development Partners CEO Dave Marchese said: “We are pleased to partner with Mason Construction Ltd, a company whose longstanding commitment to quality, safety, and community support aligns with Caliche's core principles.

“We are delighted to be part of the Golden Triangle community and also part of an industry that is vital to the American economy.”

The salt cavern storage facilities of Caliche Coastal are spread over 53 acres atop the Spindletop Dome in Beaumont. The project’s additional 345-acre brine pond site is located less than 7km away.

According to Caliche, the initial phase of the project would see engineering, construction, and customer contracting for ethylene storage service from an existing cavern with a capacity of five million barrels.

Once fully developed, Caliche Coastal will offer Gulf Coast NGL and olefin producers and consumers up to 32 million barrels of salt cavern storage facilities.

The Texas-based Caliche Development Partners is into acquisition, development, construction, ownership, and operation of subsurface hydrocarbon storage assets and related pipelines across North America.

The company, which mainly focuses on the US Gulf Coast, had acquired Coastal Caverns in May 2017.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.