Caliche starts construction on NGL storage project in Texas

Coastal Caverns, a subsidiary of Caliche Development Partners has started construction of a brine pond as part of the Caliche Coastal natural gas liquid (NGL) storage project in Beaumont, Texas.

The brine pond has been designed to support the company’s first ethylene storage cavern, which can hold up to 600 million pounds of ethylene.

As per a contract signed in January, Mason Construction is undertaking the construction work. The target date of completion of the work is July 2018.

Caliche plans to bring the ethylene storage cavern on stream in the third quarter this year with an aim to provide 600,000lbs/hr of deliverability to ethylene pipelines from multiple areas.

Mason Construction has also been given a contract for the foundation work for the main storage facility site. The construction company is likely to mobilize crews during this month for this purpose.

Caliche Development Partners CEO Dave Marchese said: “We are pleased to partner with Mason Construction Ltd, a company whose longstanding commitment to quality, safety, and community support aligns with Caliche's core principles.

“We are delighted to be part of the Golden Triangle community and also part of an industry that is vital to the American economy.”

The salt cavern storage facilities of Caliche Coastal are spread over 53 acres atop the Spindletop Dome in Beaumont. The project’s additional 345-acre brine pond site is located less than 7km away.

According to Caliche, the initial phase of the project would see engineering, construction, and customer contracting for ethylene storage service from an existing cavern with a capacity of five million barrels.

Once fully developed, Caliche Coastal will offer Gulf Coast NGL and olefin producers and consumers up to 32 million barrels of salt cavern storage facilities.

The Texas-based Caliche Development Partners is into acquisition, development, construction, ownership, and operation of subsurface hydrocarbon storage assets and related pipelines across North America.

The company, which mainly focuses on the US Gulf Coast, had acquired Coastal Caverns in May 2017.