Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Canada’s NEB grants approval for Wyndwood pipeline expansion project

EBR Staff Writer Published 14 August 2017

Canadian economic regulatory agency National Energy Board (NEB) has given consent to Westcoast Energy’s (Spectra Energy Transmission) proposed $170m Wyndwood pipeline expansion project.

NEB has approved Westcoast’s proposal to construct and operate 27km long Wyndwood pipeline expansion project.

The approval was based on 32 conditions, including the requirement to develop landowner-specific monitoring plan and consultation update.

The project, which is a loop of Westcoast’s existing Fort St. John Mainline, will be situated southwest of Chetwynd, British Columbia.

It will start from southwest of Chetwynd, near Stone Creek and extend west around 27 km along the Pine River Valley to Compressor Station 2 at Willow Flats.

Modifications are expected for Compressor Station 2 to accommodate an increased gas flow of around 50 million cubic feet per day, in addition to the new pipeline segment.

NEB is an independent federal regulator, which modulates pipelines, energy development and trade in the public interest

In October 2016, Westcoast submitted its application for the project under section 58 of the National Energy Board Act.

The conditions also included multiple conditions related to minimizing disturbances within caribou ranges and enhancing the restoration of caribou habitat.

In February this year, Enbridge and Spectra Energy have closed their merger deal, creating an energy infrastructure firm with an enterprise value of around $126bn.

Spectra Energy Partners is involved in delivering natural gas, liquids, and crude oil infrastructure to premium markets.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2017> August

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Pipelines
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers The Verder Group – Experts of Industrial Pumping Solutions and Sophisticated Quality Control Initially created as a family-run business in the Netherlands, the Verder Group has evolved into a solid global presence over the last 55 years. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.