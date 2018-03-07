CB&I wins $70m contract for JGSPC’s expansion project in Philippines

CB&I has bagged a contract of about $70m from JG Summit Petrochemical (JGSPC) for the Stage 1 expansion project in Batangas City, Philippines.

CB&I's scope of work includes the engineering, fabrication and construction of ten traditional field erected storage tanks, one double-wall liquefied petroleum gas storage tank and three spheres. Additional scope of work includes technical evaluation to service multiple tanks on the project.

CB&I fabrication services executive vice president Richard Heo said: "CB&I has a long-standing relationship with JGSPC and more than 45 years of experience in the Philippines.

"CB&I previously provided a technology license, basic engineering package and heater supply to the project. This award underlines JGSPC's confidence in CB&I's vertically integrated capabilities and further strengthens our presence in the region."

Source: Company Press Release