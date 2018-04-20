Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Cheniere selects joint lead arrangers for Corpus Christi liquefaction project

Published 20 April 2018

Cheniere Energy’s subsidiary Cheniere Corpus Christi has engaged financial institutions to act as joint lead arrangers to help it in the structuring and arranging of up to $6.4bn of credit facilities for the Corpus Christi liquefaction project in Texas.

Corpus Christi Holdings will amend and upsize its existing approximately $4.6 billion of credit facilities to increase the available commitments.

The amended credit facilities will be used to fund a portion of the costs of developing, constructing, and placing into service three liquefaction trains and related facilities of the Corpus Christi liquefaction project (“CCL Project”), and the related pipeline being developed near Corpus Christi, Texas and for related business purposes.

The Arrangers include ABN Amro Capital USA LLC, Bank of America, N.A., Bank of China, New York Branch, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Houston Branch, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. New York Branch, China Merchants Bank Co. Ltd., New York Branch, Citibank, N.A., Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Credit Suisse, DBS Bank Ltd., Goldman Sachs Bank USA, HSBC Bank USA, National Association, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, New York Branch, ING Capital LLC, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., New York Branch, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Lloyds Bank plc, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc., MUFG Bank, Ltd., RBC Capital Markets, Santander Bank N.A., Société Générale, Standard Chartered Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, and others.

Cheniere expects to close the amended credit facilities, proceed with a final investment decision for Train 3 of the CCL Project, and issue a notice to proceed to Bechtel Oil, Gas and Chemicals, Inc. for Train 3 in the first half of 2018.

Source: Company Press Release.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> LNG Terminals
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.