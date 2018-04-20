Cheniere selects joint lead arrangers for Corpus Christi liquefaction project

Cheniere Energy’s subsidiary Cheniere Corpus Christi has engaged financial institutions to act as joint lead arrangers to help it in the structuring and arranging of up to $6.4bn of credit facilities for the Corpus Christi liquefaction project in Texas.

Corpus Christi Holdings will amend and upsize its existing approximately $4.6 billion of credit facilities to increase the available commitments.

The amended credit facilities will be used to fund a portion of the costs of developing, constructing, and placing into service three liquefaction trains and related facilities of the Corpus Christi liquefaction project (“CCL Project”), and the related pipeline being developed near Corpus Christi, Texas and for related business purposes.

The Arrangers include ABN Amro Capital USA LLC, Bank of America, N.A., Bank of China, New York Branch, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Houston Branch, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. New York Branch, China Merchants Bank Co. Ltd., New York Branch, Citibank, N.A., Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Credit Suisse, DBS Bank Ltd., Goldman Sachs Bank USA, HSBC Bank USA, National Association, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, New York Branch, ING Capital LLC, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., New York Branch, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Lloyds Bank plc, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc., MUFG Bank, Ltd., RBC Capital Markets, Santander Bank N.A., Société Générale, Standard Chartered Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, and others.

Cheniere expects to close the amended credit facilities, proceed with a final investment decision for Train 3 of the CCL Project, and issue a notice to proceed to Bechtel Oil, Gas and Chemicals, Inc. for Train 3 in the first half of 2018.

