Chevron begins LNG shipments from Wheatstone Project in Western Australia

EBR Staff Writer Published 01 November 2017

Chevron Australia and its partners have has commenced LNG shipment from the Wheatstone Project, located 12km west of Onslow in Western Australia.

First LNG production from the Chevron-operated Wheatstone facility was achieved on 09 October 2017, while the cargo is scheduled to be delivered to JERA.

Chevron said that the project is expected to help meet the growing natural gas demand in Asia Pacific region.

A single Chevron cargo of LNG from the Wheatstone Project is expected to power Japan for  nearly 9 hours.

Chevron Australia managing director Nigel Hearne said: “The first shipment of LNG from the Wheatstone Project signifies our commitment to be a safe and reliable long-term supplier of cleaner-burning natural gas for our customers in the Asia-Pacific region.”

“The Wheatstone Project is Australia’s first third-party natural gas hub enabling future development of the vast natural gas resources offshore Western Australia. Through collaboration our goal is to efficiently develop and commercialize this resource.”

The Wheatstone Project, which created more than 7,000 jobs during construction, comprises two train LNG facilities. 

Expected to contribute around 6% of the Asia Pacific region’s total future LNG production, the project will have capacity to export 8.9 MTPA of LNG.

Chevron expects to be the largest liquefaction owner in Australia with 15.8 million tons per annum upon fully commissioning the Wheatstone project.

Chevron owns 64.14% stake in the Wheatstone LNG facility while other partners include Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) with 13.4%, Woodside Petroleum 13%, Kyushu Electric Power Company 1.46%, and PE Wheatstone, part owned by JERA, owns 8%.

