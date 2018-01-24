Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Chevron’s $34bn Wheatstone LNG project to face emissions review in Australia

EBR Staff Writer Published 24 January 2018

Chevron’s $34bn Wheatstone LNG in Western Australia could face tougher emissions control as the Environmental Protection Authority is being called to assess the project’s greenhouse gas releases.

Located 12km west of Onslow in Western Australia, the Wheatstone LNG project is expected to emit up to 10.4 million tons of CO2 annually once fully operational. The project was commissioned in October 2017.

Western Australia Environment Minister Stephen Dawson has requested the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) to undertake an annual greenhouse gas emissions review at the Chevron’s Wheatstone project.

The LNG project was originally approved by the former Barnett government in 2011 but with conditions that firm must contribute $13m in environmental offsets and carbon offsets of about 2.6 million tons annually of reservoir carbon dioxide emissions, Australian Associated Press reported.

However, in 2013, Chevron objected that any state conditions would be over-ruled if Commonwealth implements greenhouse gas arrangements. As a result carbon offset was waived in the same year.

Chevron spokeswoman was quoted by Reuters as saying:  “Chevron is disappointed by the WA government’s recent direction to the EPA regarding the ministerial conditions, given emissions from the Wheatstone project are regulated by the Australian government’s safeguard mechanism.”

Chevron owns 64.14% stake in the Wheatstone LNG facility while other partners include Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) with 13.4%, Woodside Petroleum 13%, Kyushu Electric Power Company 1.46%, and PE Wheatstone, part owned by JERA, owns 8%.

The Wheatstone Project, which created more than 7,000 jobs during construction, comprises two train LNG facilities. 

Expected to contribute around 6% of the Asia Pacific region’s total future LNG production, the project will have capacity to export 8.9 MTPA of LNG.

Image: Officials from Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and KUFPEC at the Wheatstone LNG project, Australia. Photo: courtesy of Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> LNG Terminals
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.