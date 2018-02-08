CNX to sell wet gas gathering system to CNX for $265m

CNX Resources has agreed to sell its 95% interest in the Shirley-Pennsboro wet gas gathering system in West Virginia, US to CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) for $265m.

The Shirley-Pennsboro System gathers and transports gas in the core wet gas region of the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia across Doddridge, Tyler, Ritchie, and Pleasant counties and currently has approximately 180 million cubic feet equivalent per day of flowing production.

CNX and CNXM CEO Nicholas J. DeIuliis said: "This transaction is a win-win for both CNX and CNXM.

"For CNX, the transaction provides significant cash proceeds that effectively return the investment we made for our acquisition of Noble Energy's general partner interest in CNXM. Also, in connection with the acquisition, CNX and CNXM have agreed to amend the existing gathering agreement to provide for a minimum volume commitment (MVC) with respect to the Shirley-Pennsboro System.

“This operating area was the largest growth contributor to CNX's 2017 Marcellus Shale volumes and will continue to be a growing part of CNX's future production."

DeIuliis added: "For CNXM, this transaction complements the MLP's growth outlook, as previously highlighted, and demonstrates the commitment and value-creation opportunities under the new single-sponsor ownership structure.

"The Shirley-Pennsboro System is already well-capitalized, and the timing of the transaction is ideal for CNXM as it is able to capture the volume growth as it executes near-term capacity expansion projects, with CNX volumes rapidly filling that capacity. The transaction is substantially de-risked through the MVC, which covers approximately 70% of CNX's planned production in the Shirley-Pennsboro operating area, resulting in approximately $400 million in revenue for CNXM through 2031.

“Additionally, this transaction is expected to add $22 million to $24 million of 2018 EBITDA for CNXM on a full year pro forma basis, with substantial EBITDA growth expected beyond 2018. CNX expects a negligible impact to 2018 EBITDA guidance since a transaction was contemplated in its prior guidance numbers."

At the closing, the Shirley-Pennsboro System, which is currently held in CNX's 95% owned CNX Midstream DevCo III, will be transferred to CNXM's 100% owned subsidiary, CNX Midstream DevCo I. CNXM currently intends to finance the transaction with cash on hand and through debt financing.

Following closing of the transaction, which is expected to occur prior to the end of the first quarter of 2018, CNX Resources will continue to own 95% interests in each of CNX Midstream DevCo II LP and CNX Midstream DevCo III LP, with CNXM owning the remaining 5% in each.

The transaction represents the initial dropdown of assets by CNX to CNXM following CNX acquiring Noble Energy's GP and DevCo interests in CNXM, which closed on January 3, 2018. CNX continues to hold approximately 21.7 million common units, or 34.2%, of the common units of CNXM, along with 100% of the general partner interest, and the incentive distribution rights in CNXM.

The transaction was approved by the CNXM's Board of Directors' Conflicts Committee, which consists entirely of independent directors.

Latham & Watkins LLP served as the legal advisor to CNX. The Conflicts Committee of the Board of Directors of CNXM was advised by Evercore on financial matters and Baker Botts L.L.P. on legal matters.

Source: Company Press Release