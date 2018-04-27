Continental secures firm transportation on Enable's Project Wildcat

Continental Resources has executed a firm transportation agreement on Enable Midstream Partners' Project Wildcat to receive 400 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) of additional takeaway capacity from its properties in the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma.

Project Wildcat will provide Continental direct access to premium markets, including the expanding Dallas Fort Worth area where supplies of natural gas from the Barnett shale continue to decline.

Continental chairman and CEO Harold Hamm said: "We are pleased to continue to expand our relationship with Enable as the anchor shipper on Project Wildcat.

“Project Wildcat not only provides flow assurance for our growing production in SCOOP and STACK but access to premium markets to maximize the returns on every molecule we sell.”

Enable president and CEO Rod Sailor said: "Enable has provided midstream solutions for Continental's substantial production growth in Oklahoma since before the SCOOP and STACK were household names.

"We are pleased to build on our relationship and support Continental's future growth with this creative and cost-effective market-access project."

Project Wildcat commences service in June 2018 and is expected to be fully in service in July 2018.

Source: Company Press Release.