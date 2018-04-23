Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Costain wins contract from InfraStrata for Islandmagee gas storage project

EBR Staff Writer Published 23 April 2018

InfraStrata has awarded a contract to British construction firm Costain to execute the surface element of the Front End Engineering Design (FEED) for the Islandmagee gas storage project in County Antrim, Northern Ireland.

Financial terms of the contract given by the UK-based gas storage company were not disclosed.

Costain is expected to begin its work soon to allow InfraStrata to perform the surface element of the FEED program this year, under the rules and timescales of the funding grant from the European Union. 

InfraStrata CEO Adrian Pocock said: "We are delighted to confirm that we have now signed this key contract with Costain, who have been immensely supportive in helping us to reach this significant milestone in the development of the salt cavern gas storage facility in Islandmagee, Northern Ireland."

The Islandmagee gas storage project is an underground gas storage facility in the Islandmagee peninsula, located between Larne and Carrickfergus on the east coast of County Antrim.

The project company Islandmagee Storage (IMSL), owned 90% by InfraStrata and 10% by Moyle Energy Investments, plans to develop up to eight caverns for the gas storage project. Each of the caverns will have a diameter of about 80m and a height of 150m.

According to IMSL, the caverns will be designed to store up to a total of up to 500 million cubic meters of gas in Permian salt beds nearly 1,300m below Larne Lough.

IMSL expects the Islandmagee gas storage project to contribute significantly towards the security of gas supplies for the entire island of Ireland which relies on gas for nearly 60% of its power generation. Most of this gas is currently imported through a single pipeline from Scotland.

Upon its completion, the Islandmagee gas storage project will have the capability to store enough gas to meet the peak demand of the island of Ireland for up to 15 days.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Storage> Gas Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.