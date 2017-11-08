Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

US court orders stay on Williams Partners’ Atlantic Sunrise pipeline project

EBR Staff Writer Published 08 November 2017

Construction work on Williams Partners’ $3bn Atlantic Sunrise natural gas pipeline expansion project in Pennsylvania has come to a temporary halt in Lancaster County following an order from a federal appeals court.

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia has issued a stay order on the construction of the 59.5km route of the pipeline in the county. This was in response to an emergency motion filed by environmental groups who have been opposing the pipeline project.

The court stated that the administrative stay was ordered to give it enough opportunity to look into the emergency motion for stay of the project.

Williams Partners has been facing opposition from Lancaster Against Pipelines, Lebanon Pipeline Awareness, Allegheny Defense Project, Concerned Citizens of Lebanon County and Clean Air Council, among other environmental groups. The petition groups are represented by the Sierra Club and Appalachian Mountain Advocates.

Sierra Club senior campaign representative Patrick Grenter said: “Williams and FERC can no longer railroad this project without adequately and legally examining the threats Atlantic Sunrise will create for our health, our water, and our air.

“Communities have been forcefully voicing their opposition to this project for years, and we are thankful that they’re one day closer to having their day in court.”

In reply, Williams Partners has filed a Motion for Clarification of the issued administrative stay on its project. The company warned that the uncertainty over the pipeline expansion project puts 8,000 jobs at risk in Pennsylvania while delaying supply of clean, affordable natural gas deliveries to millions of Americans.

Williams Partners chief operating officer Micheal Dunn said: “It is important to stress that this temporary stay is administrative and not related to the project’s execution or its compliance with applicable federal or state regulations or permit conditions.

“It is merely intended to give the court sufficient opportunity to consider the motion recently filed by project opponents and is not a ruling on the merits of that motion. Our expectation is that the court will expeditiously complete its review.”

Construction of the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline began in mid September in Pennsylvania with the objective to make it ready for full service in mid-2018.

As part of the project, Williams Partners will expand the existing Transco natural gas pipeline to connect rich gas supplies in the Marcellus fields with the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern US markets.

Following the pipeline expansion, the Transco natural gas pipeline is expected to see an increase capacity of 1.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Pipelines
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers ABB Distribution Automation - Enabling you to see inside your grid. ABB is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.