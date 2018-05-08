Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

DCP Midstream to extend Southern Hills NGL pipeline into DJ Basin

Published 08 May 2018

DCP Midstream said that the Southern Hills natural gas liquids (NGL) pipeline will be extended to connect the DJ Basin to Cushing, Oklahoma and beyond through the White Cliffs pipeline.

SemGroup, the operator of White Cliffs, plans to convert a portion of their pipeline system to NGL service and interconnect with Southern Hills.

The pipeline conversion and connection with Southern Hills will provide an additional option for NGL takeaway to meet the growing needs of Colorado’s prolific DJ Basin.

As announced in DCP’s first quarter 2018 earnings release, this project is part of DCP’s larger, multi-year planned growth strategy, including up to 1.5 BCF per day of incremental processing and bypass capacity, and additional NGL and gas takeaway capacity.

DCP Midstream chairman, president and CEO Wouter van Kempen said: “DCP is excited to join SemGroup in this critical project, as we provide necessary NGL takeaway infrastructure to our comprehensive integrated DJ Basin growth plan.

“The White Cliffs conversion and connection with our Southern Hills pipeline will tie the DJ Basin to the Gulf Coast market centers of Mont Belvieu, Sweeny, and beyond. This is another high return, capital efficient solution driving increased volumes and utilization on Southern Hills.”

SemGroup plans to convert one of their 12-inch-diameter pipelines from crude service to NGL Y-grade service connecting the DJ Basin to Cushing, Oklahoma. The pipeline is expected to have a total capacity of 90,000 barrels per day, expandable to 120,000 barrels per day, and is scheduled to be in service during the fourth quarter of 2019.

As part of the project, SemGroup plans to construct a 12-mile extension of White Cliffs Pipeline south of Cushing to interconnect with Southern Hills, which is owned two-thirds by DCP, and one-third by Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Additionally, DCP plans to construct a 25-mile pipeline in the DJ Basin, connecting its system to White Cliffs. DCP and Southern Hills have entered into 10-year agreements providing up to 50,000 barrels per day transport.

White Cliffs and Southern Hills plan to jointly conduct a binding open season to attract additional volumes from producers and processers, with shippers moving NGLs under a published joint tariff between the two carriers.

Source: Company Press Release.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2018> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Pipelines
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.