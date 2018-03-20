Delek US divests California refining and pipeline assets

Delek US has divested AltAir Paramount, and Delek’s Paramount, California refining and pipeline assets to an affiliate of World Energy.

The sale includes all of Delek’s membership interests in AltAir Paramount, LLC which operates a 3,000 barrel per day renewable diesel/ renewable jet fuel facility, Delek’s idled Paramount refinery, and associated pipelines and storage tanks. Based on Delek’s ownership interest in AltAir Paramount, LLC the transaction should result in expected proceeds to Delek of approximately $72.0 million, taking into consideration estimated working capital, Delek US’ portion of the biodiesel tax credit for 2017, and deal costs.

Uzi Yemin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delek said, “We have been focused on deriving value from our non-core assets in California as they are outside of our geographic footprint. This marks the second step in this process following the announced agreement to divest five west coast asphalt terminals for $75.0 million. The Paramount transaction provides additional cash to Delek and should enable us to reduce costs. We continue to evaluate options for our Long Beach and Bakersfield assets. Cash proceeds from this and future transactions could be used in our capital allocation program to return cash to shareholders.”

Vandewater Capital Holdings, the lead investor and controlling shareholder of AltAir Fuels from its inception in 2013 until Delek acquired a controlling stake in October of 2015, brought AltAir from concept to a leading refinery of renewable fuels. Describing AltAir’s track record, Jason Aintabi, Vandewater’s founder, and previous Chairman and CEO of Altair, said, “We are very proud of what we were able to accomplish here. Altair is a globally recognized facility that has helped pioneer an era of impact investment in America’s energy future. Our sustainable fuels are proudly used by the Department of Defense, United Airlines, UPS as well as other prominent companies.”

Source: Company Press Release