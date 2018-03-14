Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Transportation & Storage News

DNV GL launches new LNG test centre in Netherlands

EBR Staff Writer Published 14 March 2018

Norway's DNV GL has launched its new LNG test center in Groningen, the Netherlands to enable safer and more efficient use of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The LNG test center is equipped to support stakeholders across the value chain in addressing the large variations in the properties, density and calorific values among LNG sources globally.

Located at the DNV GL’s existing renewable energy technology and gas laboratory site, the new test facility has up to 250kg of liquefied gas capacity compatible for the downstream sector.

Additionally, the test center features a heat exchanger designed to allow the temperature of the LNG to be precisely regulated.

DNV GL – Oil & Gas gas testing and analysis head Johan Holstein said that the testing of new sensor technology to rapidly identify the composition of LNG would be a priority.

“The current accredited technology, gas chromatography, can take 3-5 minutes to show the composition of LNG. Sensors can give an answer in a second.”

The center allows monitoring of the composition of LNG in real-time, whcih could result in improving pricing transparency in bunkering.

Additionally, the Groningen site allows assessing the impact of changing LNG composition on engine performance.

DNV GL - Oil & Gas Continental Europe, Eurasia, Middle East, India and Africa regional manager Ben Oudman said: “The 2017 DNV GL Energy Transition Outlook report predicts that LNG and LPG will account for 32% of total shipping energy use in terms of technology and fuel uptake, so I believe DNV GL’s continuing investment in facilities, recommended practices and online tools is timely and builds on our established expertise in downstream LNG."

DNV GL has partnered with Veritas Petroleum Services (VPS) to further develop procedures and practices for LNG fuel quality testing.

The collaboration seeks to develop a set of validated tools and measurement methods to provide accurate, reliable and cost-efficient tools to the LNG industry that will help in avoiding the perceived barriers to LNG adoption, DNV GL noted.

