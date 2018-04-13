Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Transportation & Storage News

Duke Energy Ohio moves ahead with Central Corridor Pipeline extension project

EBR Staff Writer Published 13 April 2018

Duke Energy Ohio is calling on the Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) to proceed with its consideration of Central Corridor Pipeline extension application.

The proposed Central Corridor Pipeline extension in Hamilton County is intended to ensure safe and reliable delivery of natural gas to its customers in southwest Ohio.

Duke Energy Ohio has requested the OPSB to delay the application process in August 2017 as the firm intended to further examine site-specific matters for the proposed alternate route, known as western route, which runs primarily through Blue Ash, Evendale and Reading.

In addition to conducting additional environmental testing including soil borings along the proposed route, Duke Energy Ohio reviewed records of existing environmental databases.

Duke Energy project manager James Olberding said: “Duke Energy Ohio is committed to safely constructing this needed pipeline while mitigating impacts to the residential and business communities.

"Since August, we've had nearly 60 additional meetings with property owners and local officials along the alternate route.

“Public input is an important part of this siting process, and ensures that Duke Energy Ohio and the OPSB have feedback from those that may be potentially impacted by the proposed pipeline project."

As a result of additional testing and meetings with property owners, the company has made minor adjustments on individual properties located along the western route.

Duke Energy said that the 13 miles long natural gas pipeline will help in balancing the natural gas supply, improve natural gas infrastructure and decommission two propane peaking stations.

The proposed pipeline will connect to an existing Duke Energy Ohio pipeline near the intersection of Butler, Warren and Hamilton counties.

Additionally, it will be extended to an existing company pipeline in either the Norwood area or the Fairfax.

In the application filed to OPSB, Duke Energy Ohio proposed two alternative routes, including an eastern route and a western route, for the Central Corridor Pipeline extension.

Image: The Central Corridor Pipeline extension will primarily run through Blue Ash, Evendale and Reading. Photo: courtesy of Duke Energy Corporation.

