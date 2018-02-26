Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

EBRD offers €60m loan for construction of Transgaz's BRUA gas pipeline

Published 26 February 2018

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has agreed to give a loan of RON278m (€60m) to Transgaz for the construction of a new international gas pipeline connecting Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Austria.

With a total length of 1,318 km, the so-called BRUA gas corridor will offer better interconnection between the countries along its route.

It will boost the energy market by enabling new links with major gas infrastructure projects such as the Southern Gas Corridor, through TAP and TANAP, other central European gas hubs and future offshore production sites in the Black Sea.

The project will also ensure a greater integration of European gas markets and increase the security of supply.

Promoting the diversification of the routes and sources of supply, the pipeline will also support the development of local economies and competition on regional energy markets to the benefit of consumers.

The EBRD funds will be extended to Romania’s Transgaz which is building the Romanian section of the pipeline.

The total project cost is €479 million. In addition to the EBRD financing, Transgaz is investing €149 million, the European Union is providing €179 million in grants and the European Investment Bank is contributing a €50 million loan.

The balance will be covered by other lenders.

The first phase of the project includes the construction of a 478 km pipeline between the technology node Podi?or near Bucharest and the one in Reca? some 30 km away from Timisoara in the west of the country, as well as auxiliaries, state-of-the-art hardware and software supervisory systems and communication technologies and three gas compressor stations to be placed along the route. 

Transgaz director general Ion Sterian said: “This is a truly special event, for our company and for the EBRD, as well. We are proud to have partnered with the EBRD in better securing the financing of the Romanian section of the BRUA project.

“As one of the currently largest infrastructure projects backed by the European Commission, BRUA is going to bring much-needed connectivity between Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Austria.

“Transgaz attaches high value to the EBRD’s powerful drive to create significant opportunities for the natural gas transmission system operators along the BRUA route that will help bridge the gap between the east-west and the north-south gas corridors.”

EBRD Romania and Bulgaria Regional Director Matteo Patrone said: “We are proud to partner with Transgaz in this crucial endeavour. This project is perfectly in line with our strategic objectives in Romania.

“While the cooperation with Transgaz has set the bar very high, we trust further opportunities to support the development of strategic infrastructure in the country will materialise both in the energy and transport sectors.”

EBRD Natural Resources director Eric Rasmussen said: “We are pleased to support the BRUA pipeline, which will allow more integration of the gas markets in south-eastern Europe and increase price transparency.

“Transgaz deserves praise for planning the pipeline based on the best environmental and social practices.”

The EBRD is a leading institutional investor in Romania. It supported 29 projects with €546 million of debt and equity investments last year. Of this financing, 93 per cent was provided to the country’s private sector.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Pipelines
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.