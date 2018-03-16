Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

EIB grants $1.15bn loan to fund $8.6bn TANAP pipeline project

EBR Staff Writer Published 16 March 2018

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted €932m ($1.15bn) loan to fund the construction of $8.6bn Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project that aims to transport natural gas from Azerbaijan to Europe.

The 1850km TANAP, which has already secured funding from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank (AIIB), will bring natural gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz-2 gas field to Europe.

Planned to be commissioned in 2018, the TANAP pipeline will form the key part of the $40bn Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project, which aims to improve the security and diversity of the EU’s energy supply.

Apart from TANAP, the SGC also features the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) in Azerbaijan and Georgia and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) that would pass through Greece, Albania and Italy.

The financing from EIB is part of a total of EUR8bn approved by the bank to fund 34 projects in the European Union, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

EIB president Werner Hoyer said: “In spite of the improving business confidence in Europe, significant investment gaps remain.

“To address these, the EU Bank has today backed exciting new projects that will enable companies to expand, tackle transport bottlenecks, harness clean energy sources and cut energy bills for European citizens.

“This as well as a massive investment program for research and innovation in Spain will contribute to increasing the competitiveness of the EU economy.”

Through the TANAP project, natural gas produced from the Shah Deniz-2 offshore gas field and other areas of the Caspian Sea is delivered mainly to Turkey and other parts of Europe.

The TANAP pipeline is jointly owned by Azerbaijan's state-owned oil company Socar (58%), Turkish oil and gas group Botas (30%) and BP (12%).

In 2016, the World Bank had approved a loan of $800m for the development of TANAP.

Image: TANAP project is under construction. Photo: courtesy of TANAP.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Pipelines
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.