Enbridge gets permit to expand cross-border oil pipeline in US

EBR Staff Writer Published 18 October 2017

Enbridge has received the presidential permit in the US to build a 4.8km segment of its $3.3bn Line 67 crude oil pipeline (Alberta Clipper line), aimed at doubling the pipeline’s capacity.

The permit from the State Department under President Donald Trump would allow Enbridge to move ahead with its plans to build the pipeline segment at the US-Canada border near Neche in North Dakota.

It would help the Canadian firm to increase the 1,607km long pipeline’s current capacity of 450,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) to 890,000bpd.

Its new permit was issued by State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Acting Assistant Secretary Judith G. Garber after a review process of nearly five years.

The US Department of State said in a statement: “In making the determination that issuance of this permit would serve the national interest, the Acting Assistant Secretary considered a broad range of factors, including but not limited to foreign policy; energy security; environmental, cultural, and economic impacts; and compliance with applicable law and policy.”

The 36 inch Alberta Clipper line, which began operations in 2010, supplies Canadian crude oil and other hydrocarbons from Alberta to an existing Enbridge terminal in Superior, Wisconsin.

In the US, the pipeline spans from North Dakota to Wisconsin while passing through Minnesota.

Enbridge has welcomed the presidential permit saying: : “Line 67 is a key component of Enbridge's Mainline System, which U.S. refineries rely on to supply the crude oil that fuels our everyday lives.

“Those refineries provide vital products to consumers across the Midwest, including in Minnesota. There is a strong demand for pipeline capacity and Line 67 remains critical energy infrastructure for the United States.”

