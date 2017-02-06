Energy Transfer secures US FERC approval for $4.2bn Rover Pipeline project

Energy Transfer Partners has secured an approval from the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for the construction and operation of the $4.22bn Rover Pipeline Project.

The Rover Pipeline is interstate natural gas pipeline system designed to transport natural gas to US and Canada from processing facilities located in the Marcellus and Utica Shale areas.

Running through Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio and Michigan, the pipeline is expected to supply cheap, reliable and locally produced natural gas to distribution points in western Ohio, West Virginia, Michigan and Canada.

About 3.25 billion cubic feet per day of domestically-produced natural gas will be supplied through the pipeline to markets in the Midwest, Northeast, East Coast, Gulf Coast and Canada, with direct deliveries to Ohio, West Virginia, Michigan, and into the Dawn Hub in Ontario, Canada.

The project involves construction of a 1,144km of underground pipeline as well as eight supply laterals, and three mainlines consisting of two mainlines and a market segment.

A total of six new compressor stations are planned to be built with an estimated 73,300hp in Doddridge and Marshall counties in West Virginia, Washington County in Pennsylvania, and Noble, Monroe and Harrison counties in Ohio.

In addition to creating jobs, the project is expected to contribute roughly $147m in property revenue tax while boosting the local economy by using local raw materials for the construction.

In 2016, Sunoco Logistics Partners has agreed to acquire Energy Transfer Partners in a unit-for-unit transaction.

The transaction, which is planned to be completed in the first quarter of 2017, is subject to receipt of Energy Transfer Partners unitholder approval and other customary closing conditions.