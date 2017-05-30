Eni partners with Fincantieri for natural gas power systems development

Eni has signed a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding with Fincantieri establishing a research and development partnership.

The agreement covers a wide range of potential partnerships including the study of initiatives related to the natural gas transport chain, LNG, and the exploitation of gas resources.

This partnership aims to develop projects regarding floating platforms for offshore production and the evaluation of energy projects with a low environmental impact.

The MoU is part of Eni's strategy to tackle climate change, promote sustainable development and support the use of gas for transport.

It strengthens Eni's collaboration with the Italian excellences and underlines the company’s commitment to minimize CO2 emissions, particularly in the naval sector.

In relation to the individual opportunities that will be subject of evaluation, information on related party transactions will be provided if necessary.

Source: Company Press Release