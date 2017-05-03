Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Transportation & Storage News

Eni wins contract to supply LNG to Pakistan

Published 03 May 2017

Eni has won an international tender to supply 11 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Pakistan till 2032.

The LNG quantities that Eni will supply every year correspond to 25% of Pakistan LNG imports in 2016.

Pakistan is nowadays one of the fastest growing LNG markets worldwide: this LNG contract will contribute to satisfy the increasing energy needs of Pakistan and will allow Eni to further consolidate its presence in the country, where Eni is already leader for domestic gas production.

A significant part of the LNG volumes will be sourced from Indonesia, where the Eni's operated Jangkrik field (supplying also the Chinese market) will come on stream in the next couple of months.

The LNG will be delivered to a new Floating Storage and Regas Unit moored in Port Qasim.

The LNG is confirmed to be integral part of Eni's strategy. Eni recently signed an agreement with BP for the sale, for more than 20 years, of the LNG volumes produced by the floating Liquefaction facility of Coral South in Mozambique.



Source: Company Press Release

