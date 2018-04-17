Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Enterprise’s 670km Midland-to-Sealy pipeline enters into full service

EBR Staff Writer Published 17 April 2018

Enterprise Products Partners’ 670km long Midland-to-Sealy crude oil pipeline in the US has entered into full service, delivering 540,000 barrels per day (BPD).

The US midstream company said that the pipeline is now capable of transporting batched grades of crude oil and condensate.

Enterprise Products said that the crude oil pipeline will have an expected capacity of 575,000BPD, which will be likely from May after the incremental tankage, along with infrastructure and operating enhancements are completed. The company said that the capacity is fully subscribed through long-term contracts.

According to Enterprise Products, the Midland-to-Sealy pipeline at its Sealy terminal in Texas connects to another Enterprise’s 36inch 141km long crude oil pipeline Rancho II.

The Rancho II, which entered into operations in September 2015, connects to the Enterprise Products’ Echo crude oil terminal in southeast Houston.

Enterprise Products said that the completion of the Midland-to-Echo pipeline system will enable producers in the Permian Basin to supply various grades of crude oil to the Gulf Coast.

The company is also undertaking construction of a 230km long pipeline system to deliver over 300,000BPD of crude oil and condensate from the Delaware Basin into its Midland Terminal. Scheduled to be completed in July, the pipeline system is backed by long-term shipper commitments.

Enterprise general partner CEO A.J. "Jim" Teague said: “With crude oil production from the Permian Basin projected to grow by approximately 60 percent to more than 5 million BPD over the next four years, Enterprise's pipeline system from Midland to Houston provides customers with much needed flow assurance and market choices.

"From our ECHO terminal, customers can access the major Gulf Coast refineries in the Houston, Texas City and Beaumont/Port Arthur areas, which represent more than 4 million BPD of capacity, as well as Enterprise's extensive network of deepwater docks.”

Headquartered in Texas, Enterprise Products claims to have around 80,500km of natural gas, NGL, crude oil, refined products and petrochemical pipelines in the US.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Pipelines
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.