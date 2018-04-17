Enterprise’s 670km Midland-to-Sealy pipeline enters into full service

Enterprise Products Partners’ 670km long Midland-to-Sealy crude oil pipeline in the US has entered into full service, delivering 540,000 barrels per day (BPD).

The US midstream company said that the pipeline is now capable of transporting batched grades of crude oil and condensate.

Enterprise Products said that the crude oil pipeline will have an expected capacity of 575,000BPD, which will be likely from May after the incremental tankage, along with infrastructure and operating enhancements are completed. The company said that the capacity is fully subscribed through long-term contracts.

According to Enterprise Products, the Midland-to-Sealy pipeline at its Sealy terminal in Texas connects to another Enterprise’s 36inch 141km long crude oil pipeline Rancho II.

The Rancho II, which entered into operations in September 2015, connects to the Enterprise Products’ Echo crude oil terminal in southeast Houston.

Enterprise Products said that the completion of the Midland-to-Echo pipeline system will enable producers in the Permian Basin to supply various grades of crude oil to the Gulf Coast.

The company is also undertaking construction of a 230km long pipeline system to deliver over 300,000BPD of crude oil and condensate from the Delaware Basin into its Midland Terminal. Scheduled to be completed in July, the pipeline system is backed by long-term shipper commitments.

Enterprise general partner CEO A.J. "Jim" Teague said: “With crude oil production from the Permian Basin projected to grow by approximately 60 percent to more than 5 million BPD over the next four years, Enterprise's pipeline system from Midland to Houston provides customers with much needed flow assurance and market choices.

"From our ECHO terminal, customers can access the major Gulf Coast refineries in the Houston, Texas City and Beaumont/Port Arthur areas, which represent more than 4 million BPD of capacity, as well as Enterprise's extensive network of deepwater docks.”

Headquartered in Texas, Enterprise Products claims to have around 80,500km of natural gas, NGL, crude oil, refined products and petrochemical pipelines in the US.