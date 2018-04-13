Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

EQT to extend $3.5bn Mountain Valley pipeline with MVP Southgate project

EBR Staff Writer Published 13 April 2018

EQT Midstream Partners has unveiled its plans to build a new 112.6km long interstate natural gas pipeline, called MVP Southgate in the US states of Virginia and North Carolina.

The MVP Southgate pipeline will essentially be an extension of the company’s $3.5bn Mountain Valley pipeline, which is a proposed underground natural gas pipeline of nearly 487.6km length, spanning from northwestern West Virginia to southern Virginia.

According to EQT Midstream, the MVP Southgate pipeline has been designed to source gas from the mainline of the Mountain Valley pipeline in Pittsylvania County, Virginia and supply it south to new delivery points in North Carolina’s Rockingham and Alamance Counties.

EQT Midstream Partners president and CEO Jerry Ashcroft said: “Today's announcement of the MVP Southgate project underscores the need for improved access to a low-cost, reliable supply of natural gas from the Appalachian Basin that will support the increasing demand for energy by consumers and industrial markets in the southeast United States.

"Our focus on the safe and responsible construction and operation of Mountain Valley Pipeline will continue into the planning and development of MVP Southgate.”

EQT Midstream, which will be the operator of MVP Southgate, said that the proposed pipeline is backed by a firm capacity commitment from PSNC Energy, a subsidiary of Scana.

MVP Southgate is expected to offer low-cost supply access to natural gas drawn from the Marcellus and Utica shale regions for service delivery to customers of PSNC Energy.

PSNC Energy president and chief operating officer Rusty Harris said: “PSNC Energy’s customers benefit from the company having supply diversity. This project will help ensure low costs for customers and enhance service reliability.”

The gas supplied by the MVP Southgate pipeline will also be provided to existing and new end-user markets across southern Virginia and central North Carolina, said EQT Midstream.

The proposed MVP Southgate pipeline, which is subject to approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), is planned to be placed into service in the fourth quarter of 2020.

EQT Midstream is partnered by NextEra US Gas Assets, Con Edison Transmission, WGL Midstream and RGC Midstream in the Mountain Valley pipeline project, which is expected to be commissioned by the end of this year.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Pipelines
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.