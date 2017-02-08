Essar Projects wins contract to build natural gas pipeline in India

Essar Projects, a engineering procurement & construction company, has won a contract for a 100km pipeline from GSPL India Gasnet (GIGL).

The project involves laying of natural gas pipelines, with diametres ranging from 12 inches to 18 inches, between Jalandhar and Amritsar, a critical segment of the 2,100-km Mehsana–Bhatinda–Jammu–Srinagar Pipeline (MBJSPL) project that passes through 29 districts in five states.

The MBJSPL project has been initiated to cater to the growing demand for natural gas in India, which is the world’s third largest energy consuming country and accounts for nearly a third of the global consumption. GIGL was incorporated in 2011 as a Special Purpose Vehicle to build the pipeline, and is promoted by GSPL (Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, a GSPC company) along with Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum.

The Jalandhar-Amritsar section is among the three sections for which GIGL recently completed the tender evaluation process.

Essar Projects has a proven track record of executing cross-country pipelines that carry oil & gas, water, as well as iron ore slurry through challenging geographies and tough terrains.

Until date, the company has successfully executed over 5,500 km of cross-country pipelines in India and overseas, servicing clients like GAIL, GSPC, Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat-Oman Refinery, Takreer, Gasco and Ambatovy Minerals.

Mr Shiba Panda, Managing Director, Essar Projects, said: “We are proud to be associated with a project that is integral to building a countrywide gas pipeline grid for India. This win reinforces our expertise as a world-class EPC contractor in the Pipeline segment.”

Source: Company Press Release