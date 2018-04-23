Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

European consortium wins tender to acquire 66% stake in DESFA

EBR Staff Writer Published 23 April 2018

The European consortium consisting of Snam, Enagás and Fluxys has been awarded a tender for the acquisition of 66% stake in DESFA, a natural gas transmission system operator in Greece, for €535m.

Snam has 60% stake in the consortium while Enagás and Fluxys own 20% stakes each.

The Greek Agency for privatization (TAIPED) has accepted the offer made by the consortium to acquire stake in DESFA.

The second offer for the acquisition of stake in DESFA was made by another consortium comprising Spain’s Regasificadora del Noroeste, Reganosa Asset Investments, Romania’s Transgaz and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). 

Under a regulated regime, DESFA manages a high pressure transport network of approximately 1,500km, as well as a regasification terminal at Revithoussa.

Fluxys said in a statement: “Snam, Enagás and Fluxys, shareholders of the TAP project, will be able to boost the development of the Greek gas infrastructure system in the coming years, fully realizing the potential of Greece as a natural gas hub, which will further leverage the development of the domestic market as well as other transit initiatives.

“Furthermore, the consortium will be able to transfer technical and operational capabilities to DESFA and develop new uses and sources of natural gas (such as methane for transport and biomethane) to make a crucial contribution to the country's emission reduction process.”

Fluxys noted that Greece could represent an important crossroads for the diversification of supplies and new natural gas routes in Europe.

The consortium expects to sign agreements for the acquisition upon completion of the further steps as per the tender procedure and by local legislation on privatization.

The transaction is expected to be closed in the second half of the year subject to authorizations including antitrust clearance.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Pipelines
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.