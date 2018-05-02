Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Transportation & Storage News

US FERC approves commissioning of new facilities on Rover pipeline’s phase 2

Published 02 May 2018

Energy Transfer Partners said that Rover Pipeline has secured approval from the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to commission additional phase 2 facilities of the Rover pipeline project.

Last week, FERC granted Rover permission to place a segment of Phase 2, which included Mainline Compressor Station 3 located in Crawford County, Ohio, and a section of the line between Mainline Compressor Station 2, in Wayne County, Ohio, and Mainline Compressor Station 3, in service for additional throughput opportunity.

The approval from FERC granted today allows for the full commercial operation capability of the Market Zone North Segment.

Phase 1 of the project was also placed into service in segments, with the first portion going into service August 31, 2017, and the remaining segment of Phase 1 going into service in December of 2017.

Since December 2017, Rover has been capable of transporting up to 1.7 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas.

Rover will transport natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica Shale production areas to markets across the United States as well as into the Union Gas Dawn Storage Hub in Ontario, Canada. Construction of the entire project is anticipated to be completed later this quarter.

Source: Company Press Release.

