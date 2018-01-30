Four EPC contractors shortlisted for FEED work on Kwispaa LNG project in Canada

Steelhead LNG and Huu-ay-aht First Nations have shortlisted four engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors to complete front-end engineering and design (FEED) work on the proposed Kwispaa LNG project in Canada.

Located on the west coast of Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada, the LNG project is being developed through a co-management relationship between Steelhead LNG and First Nations (Huu-ay-aht First Nations).

Scheduled to be commissioned in 2024, the project will have initial production capacity of 12 mtpa. The project is licensed to export up to 24 million tons per annum (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for 25 years.

The four EPC contractors include Black & Veatch, Samsung Heavy Industries , PCL Industrial Management; CB&I, Offshore Oil Engineering (COOEC); KBR; and TechnipFMC.

The four bidders will now compete in next round of tender process, which is expected to be issued in Q2 2018.

Following next round of tender process scheduled in Q2 2018, two successful bidders will be selected to undertake FEED for Kwispaa LNG.

Work on the Kwispaa LNG FEED project which includes At-Shore LNG topsides, onshore power station, pre-treatment and balance of plant components, will commence in Q3 2018.

Steelhead LNG technical vice president Alex Brigden said: “Our Expression of Interest process attracted a number of proposals from leaders in LNG facilities engineering, procurement and construction."

Brigden has noted that the firm has provisionally selected Hyundai Heavy Industries as the hull fabrication contractor for EPC of two At-Shore LNG hulls for $500m.

Each of the At-Shore LNG unit will have up to 6 mtpa of LNG production capacity with approximately 280,000 m3 of integrated LNG storage.

Hyundai will collaborate with the two selected EPC contractors to undertake the FEED studies.