Fourchon LNG files for FERC approval to develop $888m LNG project in Louisiana

Fourchon LNG, a subsidiary of Energy World, has officially started seeking regulatory approvals for its $888m liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

The Greater Lafourche Port Commission (GLPC) said that Fourchon LNG has filed a formal letter to the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for requesting initiation of the pre-filing review process.

Following the completion of the pre-filing process, the Energy World subsidiary plans to file an application with FERC for its approval to build the proposed mid-scale LNG production and export facility.

The Fourchon LNG will have an annual capacity of 5 million tons.

Upon its construction, the Phase 1 of the Fourchon LNG project as per GLPC will have a production capacity of 2 million tons of LNG per year for export. It will also have a program to boost capacity up to 5 million tons during Phase 2.

Fourchon LNG also intends to have half a million tons of LNG per year in reserve to meet domestic usage. The plan in this regard is to deliver LNG to accelerate the next generation of LNG-powered offshore supply vessels (OSVs) operating in the Gulf of Mexico.

Energy World International managing director Stewart Elliott said: “We look forward to incorporating the LNG produced at Port Fourchon into our global supply chain to fuel our own gas-fired power plants right across the Asia-Pacific region as well as providing a clean, green source of fuel for the next generation of US marine vessels.

“Additionally, we hope to export to Jamaica and the wider Caribbean, where Energy World is separately proposing to develop an LNG hub terminal and gas-fired power plants consistent with our goal of delivering clean and affordable electricity to developing countries on a global platform.”

The Fourchon LNG facility will be built to the west of Belle Pass on a 150-acre site located on GLPC-owned property outside of the existing developments of Port Fourchon.

Image: Energy World USA’s proposed Fourchon LNG facility in Port Fourchon. Photo courtesy of Energy World.