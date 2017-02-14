Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
GAIL awarded contract for Kochi–Mangaluru gas pipeline project

Published 14 February 2017

GAIL awarded contract for pipeline laying work for another 105km section from Perole-Kodalamuguru- Mangaluru section.

Shri B C Tripathi, CMD,  GAIL (India) Limited met Hon’ble Chief Minister of Kerala Shri Pinarayi Vijayan  to apprise  him about the progress of work on the 440 km Kochi – Koottanad – Mangaluru Natural Gas pipeline project. GAIL Chairman also met Additional Chief Secretary and Director General of Police in separate meetings. He discussed the progress made in the project with the continuous support of the State Government, Administration, Police and the public at large and thanked them for their active engagement which  has started yielding result at the ground level.

CMD , GAIL also intimated about the satisfactory laying activities on the 91 km Kochi – Koottanad section and Panchanama activities across the state wherein a substantial headway has been made during the last six to seven months which was possible due to the active support of the State Government.

Shri Tripathi informed that work on the 91 km Kochi – Koottanad section, which was awarded in September 2016, has been received positively by all stakeholders. He said that the pipeline would serve as a “Green Energy Corridor” for decades to come and enable City Gas Distribution companies and Gas based industries to come up in the state. As a result, environment friendly Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) would be supplied to households and vehicles.

GAIL is targeting to complete the Kochi – Koottanad – Mangaluru Pipeline by December 2018 as per directives of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India. It is likely to give a major economic boost to the state by way of generating employment and various socio economic benefits.



Source: Company Press Release

