GAIL gets regulatory nod to extend Urja Ganga pipeline project to Guwahati

GAIL has secured an approval from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) to extend the Rs129.4bn ($2.03bn) Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga pipeline project to Guwahati in the north eastern Indian state of Assam.

Extension of the 2,655km long natural gas pipeline to Guwahati is expected increase the investment in the project by a further Rs37-40bn ($580-630m).

The Urja Ganga pipeline, also known as the Jagdishpur-Haldia & Bokaro-Dhamra Natural Gas Pipeline (JHBDPL), will be extended by another 672km up to Guwahati. In the future, the inter-state natural gas pipeline will be extended to all the capitals of the north eastern states in India.

Indian Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that PNGRB had approved GAIL’s proposal for laying, constructing, operating or expanding the Barauni-Guwahati natural gas pipeline as an integral part of JHBDPL.

Pradhan said that the Urja Ganga pipeline will be extended from Barauni in Bihar to Guwahati, and en route is expected to pass through Siliguri in West Bengal and Bongaigaon in Assam.

The Petroleum Minister was quoted by Press Trust of India as saying: "The project is likely to be completed by 2021-22."

Last month, GAIL had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Assam government for the latter to facilitate all the mandatory approvals and clearances from the concerned departments or authorities in the state for the pipeline extension.

Earlier in the year, GAIL announced that it had commenced pipeline construction work on the West Bengal stretch, which will cost Rs27bn ($423.9m). Through this project, the Indian government-owned natural gas transmission company will lay out a 55km long pipeline spread over eight districts in the state of West Bengal.

Originally, the Urja Ganga pipeline, which was officially launched in July 2015, will pass through the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha.

The pipeline project’s objective is to expand the gas networks in cities in eastern India. Apart from that, the Urja Ganga pipeline project is also hoped to foster industrial development by supplying clean natural gas to fertilizer plants, power projects, refineries, steel plants and other industrial facilities.