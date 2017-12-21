Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Transportation & Storage News

Galp carries out first LNG ship refuelling in Atlantic Island

Published 21 December 2017

Galp completed this week, at the port of Funchal, Madeira, the first ever liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel refuelling carried out at a Portuguese port, and the first on any Atlantic island.

The refuelling of the AIDAprima, one of the most environmentally friendly cruise ships in the world and the first LNG-powered cruise liner, places Galp as a forefront Atlantic supplier of the cleanest available marine fuels. The LNG supplied to the liner amounted to the average daily consumption of 42.000 households.

Through these projects, Galp offers clients and partners innovative energy solutions that significant-ly reduce their emissions, anticipating trends that will become mainstream in the future. Galp now has the capacity to refuel ships with LNG at any port of mainland Portugal and islands and will soon also provide ship-to-ship refuelling, with added capacity and flexibility.
The LNG used in this operation is transported through cryogenic cistern containers, which maintain the gas in liquid state at very low temperatures, enabling its safe transport. In the Madeira island, this logistics replicates a virtual pipeline that supplies the thermal power plant of Vitoria.

Galp’s partner in this operation is Gaslink, a Groupo Sousa unit that runs the LNG transportation and supply logistics between Portugal’s mainland and the port of Funchal.



Source: Company Press Release

