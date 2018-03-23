Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

GasLog Partners to acquire GasLog Gibraltar for $207m

EBR Staff Writer Published 23 March 2018

GasLog Partners has signed an agreement to acquire GasLog Gibraltar, an entity that owns and charters GasLog Gibraltar.

GasLog Partners and GasLog have approved entering into two agreements:

For the Partnership to purchase from GasLog 100% of the shares in the entity that owns and charters GasLog Gibraltar (the "Acquisition"). The aggregate purchase price for the Acquisition will be $207 million, which includes $1 million for positive net working capital balances to be transferred with the vessel. The Acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018 and is subject to satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions. The Board of Directors of GasLog, the Board of Directors of GasLog Partners (the "Board") and the Conflicts Committee of the Board have approved the Acquisition; and

For the Partnership to repay in full its $45 million unsecured term loan from GasLog ("New Sponsor Credit Facility"). The New Sponsor Credit Facility accrues interest at a rate of 9.125% per annum with an annual 1.0% commitment fee on the undrawn balance, with scheduled maturity in March 2022.

GasLog Partners expects to satisfy the above transactions through a combination of (i) $58 million in cash on hand, sourced from the proceeds of its recent 8.200% Series B preference units offering; (ii) $45 million of new privately placed common units issued to GasLog(1); and (iii) the assumption of $149 million of existing debt on GasLog Gibraltar.

GasLog Gibraltar is a 174,000 cubic meter tri-fuel diesel electric liquefied natural gas ("LNG") carrier built in 2016 and operated by GasLog since delivery. The vessel is currently on a long-term time charter with a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc ("Shell") through October 2023. Shell has two consecutive extension options which, if exercised, would extend the charter for a period of either five or eight years. 

The Partnership believes that the Acquisition will be immediately accretive to distributable cash flow per unit and is consistent with its strategy to grow cash distributions through dropdown and third-party acquisitions. GasLog Partners estimates that GasLog Gibraltar will add approximately $22.4 million to EBITDA(2) in the first 12 months after closing. Accordingly, the Acquisition purchase price represents a multiple of approximately 9.2x estimated EBITDA. Upon closing, the Acquisition will be supportive of GasLog Partners' guidance of 5% to 7% year-on-year distribution growth in 2018.

Andy Orekar, Chief Executive Officer of GasLog Partners, stated, "I am very pleased to continue executing our growth strategy with the accretive acquisition of GasLog Gibraltar.  This 2016-built vessel is highly complementary to our strategy and its charter to Shell provides approximately five and a half years of stable cash flows at attractive fixed charter terms. In addition, the repayment in full of our highest cost debt is immediately accretive to our distributable cash flow per unit and strengthens our balance sheet. Furthermore, our partial satisfaction of the total consideration payable through the issuance of new privately placed common units to GasLog enables the Partnership to retain substantial liquidity to fund future growth."

Paul Wogan, Chief Executive Officer of GasLog, stated, "We continue to execute on our strategy of dropping vessels into GasLog Partners at a premium to book value and recycling the capital to GasLog. The receipt of newly issued, privately placed common units as partial consideration for these two transactions highlights the strong alignment of GP and LP interests and increases our ownership in the Partnership to approximately 30%. Through our unit ownership and incentive distribution rights, we will benefit from future increases in GasLog Partners' distributions, which should continue to enhance our cash flow, growth prospects and valuation."

 

Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> LNG Terminals
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.