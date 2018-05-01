Gazprom completes deep-water pipelay of TurkStream Line 1

Gazprom has completed construction of the deep-water pipelay for Line 1 of the TurkStream gas pipeline at the Black Sea coast of Turkey.

The Russian gas giant said that the transit-free offshore export gas pipeline project is carried out simultaneously on shore in Russia, Turkey and in the Black Sea as per schedule. It also said that a receiving terminal is being built near the Kiyiköy settlement in Turkey.

Gazprom said that once the landfall sections are built, the first line of the TurkStream gas pipeline will be completed.

According to the Russian gas company, the pipelaying vessel Pioneering Spirit had an average rate of carrying out the deep-water pipelay at 4.3 km/day with the maximum being 5.6km/day.

Construction of the offshore section of the TurkStream gas pipeline, which runs from Russia to Turkey across the Black Sea, had started almost a year ago with Swiss-based offshore contractor Allseas’ Pioneering Spirit executing the pipe laying process. The offshore gas pipeline will be extended further to Turkey's border with neighboring countries.

Once the works schedule is completed, Pioneering Spirit will continue the deep-water pipelay of Line 2, which is slated to start in the third quarter of this year. South Stream Transport, a 100% owned subsidiary of Gazprom has been responsible for the construction of the offshore section of the gas pipeline.

Gazprom management committee chairman Alexey Miller said: “Implementation of the TurkStream Project carries forward successfully. We have reached an important milestone – the completion of Line 1. Progress is moving at a high rate.

“Since 7 May 2017, when we started the pipelaying campaign, the total of 1,161 km of pipes has been laid, which is 62% of the overall gas pipeline length. Needless to say, TurkStream will play a significant role in strengthening energy security of Turkey and Europe.”

While Line 1 of the TurkStream gas pipeline is planned to cater to Turkish consumers, Line 2 will transport gas to the southern and southeastern parts of Europe. Both the lines are expected to have an annual throughput capacity of 15.75 billion cubic meters of gas.

Image: Line 1 of the TurkStream gas pipeline will serve Turkish consumers. Photo: courtesy of Gazprom.