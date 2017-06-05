Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Gazprom, Shell to set up joint venture to develop Baltic LNG plant

EBR Staff Writer Published 05 June 2017

Russia’s Gazprom has entered into an agreement with Royal Dutch Shell to set up a joint venture (JV) to develop a LNG plant in the Leningrad Region, Russia.

As per the terms of the deal, the JV will engage in the design, construction and operation of the LNG plant, enabling to take further steps in the implementation of the Baltic LNG project.

The companies have also signed the joint study framework agreement on the Baltic LNG project, which will help the firms to begin developing preliminary project documentation.

In June 2016, Gazprom and Shell signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the Baltic LNG project. The document reflected the parties' intention to explore the prospects for cooperation within the project.

Baltic LNG is a natural gas liquefaction plant, which will be built in the Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region. With an annual capacity of around 10 million tons, the plant will mainly serve the European and Latin American markets.

In June 2013, Gazprom signed a MoU and cooperation agreement with Leningrad region for a LNG plant project.

Under the deal, the government of the Leningrad Region was expected to help Gazprom to secure all required approvals from the authorized regulatory bodies and local authorities.

Gazprom and Shell are also involved in the development of Sakhalin II project, which is said to include Russia's only active LNG plant.

The Sakhalin II operator is Sakhalin Energy Investment Company, which is owned by Gazprom with 50% plus one share. The other investors in the project include Shell with 27.5% minus one share, Mitsui with 12.5% stake, and Mitsubishi holding the remaining 10 %.

Image: Baltic LNG plant’s location. Photo: courtesy of Gazprom.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> LNG Terminals
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers The Verder Group – Experts of Industrial Pumping Solutions and Sophisticated Quality Control Initially created as a family-run business in the Netherlands, the Verder Group has evolved into a solid global presence over the last 55 years. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers CONTAINEX - Create Space with Modules and Containers CONTAINEX is the leading supplier of portable cabins and mobile space solutions throughout Europe, with more than 30 years experience in the mobile space solutions trade. In addition to modular buildings of portable and sanitary cabins our product range also includes storage containers as well as new and second hand ISO shipping containers. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.